Our demands regarding the Sacramento Police murder of Stephon Clark

City of Sacramento:- We are demanding that our City Manager, Howard Chan, fire the officers that murdered Stephon Clark.- We are demanding that our current police commission have the power to investigate the police and more accurately reflect community, and not folks looking to run for office.- We are demanding changes to the "Use of Force" policy with the removal of subjective language such as "I feared for my life" which cannot be proved. It also needs to included the consequences when a policy is violated.County of Sacramento:- We are demanding that our District Attorney, Anne Schubert, files charges on the officers that murdered Stephon Clark.(When killer cops are held accountable for their actions that's when cops will think twice be putting bullets in Black bodies.)State of California- We are demanding that subjective language in the Bill of Rights eliminate subjective language, include consequences to ensure accountability.