Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + Action | LGBTI / Queer
Clutch The Pearls - Drag Cabaret
Date Sunday May 06
Time 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Location Details
Make-Out Room
3225 22nd Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
Event Type Concert/Show
Organizer/AuthorChurro Nomi
Clutch The Pearls is a curious drag cabaret of sorts. The theme for this show is SIMON SAYS. Each queen has assigned another queen a song to perform, and, well, you'll have to come to find out what happens.

SIMON SAYS get yourself to CLUTCH THE PEARLS.


YOUR HOST:
Churro Nomi

DJ Frida Ibarra will be providing delicious sounds in the room.

PERFORMANCES BY:
Buka Kay
Sally Minella
ANA LEASH
Kochina Rude
Blaire Witch
Voodonna Black
God’s lil Princess
Mira
and more!

$5 \\ Show at 8pm
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1567277684...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Apr 11th, 2018 9:27 AM
§
by Churro Nomi Wednesday Apr 11th, 2018 9:27 AM
