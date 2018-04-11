Clutch The Pearls is a curious drag cabaret of sorts. The theme for this show is SIMON SAYS. Each queen has assigned another queen a song to perform, and, well, you'll have to come to find out what happens.



SIMON SAYS get yourself to CLUTCH THE PEARLS.





YOUR HOST:

Churro Nomi



DJ Frida Ibarra will be providing delicious sounds in the room.



PERFORMANCES BY:

Buka Kay

Sally Minella

ANA LEASH

Kochina Rude

Blaire Witch

Voodonna Black

God’s lil Princess

Mira

and more!



$5 \\ Show at 8pm



https://www.facebook.com/events/1567277684... For more event information:

