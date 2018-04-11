From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Sunday May 06
|7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Make-Out Room
3225 22nd Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
|Concert/Show
|Churro Nomi
Clutch The Pearls is a curious drag cabaret of sorts. The theme for this show is SIMON SAYS. Each queen has assigned another queen a song to perform, and, well, you'll have to come to find out what happens.
SIMON SAYS get yourself to CLUTCH THE PEARLS.
YOUR HOST:
Churro Nomi
DJ Frida Ibarra will be providing delicious sounds in the room.
PERFORMANCES BY:
Buka Kay
Sally Minella
ANA LEASH
Kochina Rude
Blaire Witch
Voodonna Black
God’s lil Princess
Mira
and more!
$5 \\ Show at 8pm
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Apr 11th, 2018 9:27 AM
https://www.facebook.com/events/1567277684...
