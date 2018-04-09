Article deadline is at 3 pm Saturday April 14 and everyone is invited to join the article editing process Saturday 3-6 and Sunday 3-9 pm.



Slingshot is accepting articles, photographs, art, letters, review, etc. for issue #127, to be published in late April, 2018. Email slingshotcollective dot protonmail dot com and send your submission as an attachment please. Or you can drop it by and meet us.



Many radical topics are of interest (economics, environment, identity politics, DIY, anti-represssion, resistance, etc.) — we suggest you write about stuff you’re involved with, know about, or are passionate about. Because we only come out every 3-5 months and it takes a while for an article to go from the author to getting distributed, the best Slingshot articles are analysis, not pure news updates.



We're especially seeking articles on:



--the new "FOSTA" law and its dangers to sex workers

--the wildcat teachers strikes in West Virginia, Kentucky, etc.

--the movement against police killings (recent example Stephon Clark)

--resistance against inequality, sexual harassment, fascism, ecological collapse.

original image (3600x4600) Added to the calendar on Monday Apr 9th, 2018 9:51 PM