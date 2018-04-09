From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Black Snake Killaz: A #NoDAPL Story
|Wednesday April 25
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Location Details
|
Resource Center for Nonviolence
612 Ocean Street
Santa Cruz, CA 95060
|Screening
|Reel Work May Day Labor Film Festival
Black Snake Killaz: A #NoDAPL Story (Unicorn Riot, 2017, 120 min, USA)
A chronicle of the water protectors' resistance to the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline that exposes actions taken by law enforcement, military, and corporate mercenaries to quell the months-long protest to stop the oil pipeline that unfolded on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation throughout 2016.
Speakers: Unicorn Riot journalists
Event Sponsor: Romero Institute
Presented as part of the Reel Work May Day Labor Film Festival
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Monday Apr 9th, 2018 4:29 PM
http://reelwork.org/schedule.htm
