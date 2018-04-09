top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Environment & Forest Defense | Labor & Workers | Media Activism & Independent Media | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 4/25/2018
Black Snake Killaz: A #NoDAPL Story
Date Wednesday April 25
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Resource Center for Nonviolence
612 Ocean Street
Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorReel Work May Day Labor Film Festival
Black Snake Killaz: A #NoDAPL Story (Unicorn Riot, 2017, 120 min, USA)

A chronicle of the water protectors' resistance to the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline that exposes actions taken by law enforcement, military, and corporate mercenaries to quell the months-long protest to stop the oil pipeline that unfolded on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation throughout 2016.

Speakers: Unicorn Riot journalists

Event Sponsor: Romero Institute

Presented as part of the Reel Work May Day Labor Film Festival
sm_black_snake_killaz.jpg
original image (497x720)
For more event information:
http://reelwork.org/schedule.htm
Added to the calendar on Monday Apr 9th, 2018 4:29 PM
