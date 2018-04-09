Black Snake Killaz: A #NoDAPL Story (Unicorn Riot, 2017, 120 min, USA)



A chronicle of the water protectors' resistance to the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline that exposes actions taken by law enforcement, military, and corporate mercenaries to quell the months-long protest to stop the oil pipeline that unfolded on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation throughout 2016.



Speakers: Unicorn Riot journalists



Event Sponsor: Romero Institute



Presented as part of the Reel Work May Day Labor Film Festival



http://reelwork.org/schedule.htm

