CRUEL AND UNUSUAL: The Story of the Angola 3, (Vadim Jean, 2017, 102min, USA)



Three Black men spent a combined 113 torturous years in solitary confinement, framed for organizing against injustice inside Angola Prison in Louisiana. This documentary follows their decades-long struggle for justice and the building of a national and international movement to end solitary confinement.



Speakers: Craig Haney, UCSC Professor of Psychology and Law; Marie Levin, California Families Against Solitary Confinement



Event Co-hosts: UC Presidential Chair, CA Families Against Solitary Confinement, End Solitary Santa Cruz County



Presented as part of the Reel Work May Day Labor Film Festival



UCSC Media Theater

Performing Arts M110

Seats 382

453 Kerr Rd

University of California at Santa Cruz

Bus: all University routes

Free parking for event in Performing Arts Lot 126



http://reelwork.org/schedule.htm For more event information:

