View other events for the week of 4/22/2018
Cruel and Unusual: The Story of the Angola 3
Date Sunday April 22
Time 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
UCSC Media Theater
Performing Arts M110
453 Kerr Rd
University of California at Santa Cruz
Bus: all University routes
Free parking for event in Performing Arts Lot 126
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorReel Work May Day Labor Film Festival
CRUEL AND UNUSUAL: The Story of the Angola 3, (Vadim Jean, 2017, 102min, USA)

Three Black men spent a combined 113 torturous years in solitary confinement, framed for organizing against injustice inside Angola Prison in Louisiana. This documentary follows their decades-long struggle for justice and the building of a national and international movement to end solitary confinement.

Speakers: Craig Haney, UCSC Professor of Psychology and Law; Marie Levin, California Families Against Solitary Confinement

Event Co-hosts: UC Presidential Chair, CA Families Against Solitary Confinement, End Solitary Santa Cruz County

Presented as part of the Reel Work May Day Labor Film Festival

---

sm_cruel-and-unusual.jpg
original image (678x679)
For more event information:
http://reelwork.org/schedule.htm
Added to the calendar on Monday Apr 9th, 2018 4:15 PM
