|Cruel and Unusual: The Story of the Angola 3
|Date
|Sunday April 22
|Time
|2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Location Details
|
UCSC Media Theater
Performing Arts M110
453 Kerr Rd
University of California at Santa Cruz
Bus: all University routes
Free parking for event in Performing Arts Lot 126
|Event Type
|Screening
|Organizer/Author
|Reel Work May Day Labor Film Festival
|
CRUEL AND UNUSUAL: The Story of the Angola 3, (Vadim Jean, 2017, 102min, USA)
Three Black men spent a combined 113 torturous years in solitary confinement, framed for organizing against injustice inside Angola Prison in Louisiana. This documentary follows their decades-long struggle for justice and the building of a national and international movement to end solitary confinement.
Speakers: Craig Haney, UCSC Professor of Psychology and Law; Marie Levin, California Families Against Solitary Confinement
Event Co-hosts: UC Presidential Chair, CA Families Against Solitary Confinement, End Solitary Santa Cruz County
Presented as part of the Reel Work May Day Labor Film Festival
---
original image (678x679)
Added to the calendar on Monday Apr 9th, 2018 4:15 PM
http://reelwork.org/schedule.htm
