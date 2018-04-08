From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: Palestine | California View other events for the week of 5/11/2018
|17th Annual Palestinian Cultural Day
|Date
|Friday May 11
|Time
|3:45 PM - 5:15 PM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|
Isaac Senter Auditorium
Santa Clara County Government Center
70 West Hedding Street
San Jose, CA 95110
|Event Type
|Party/Street Party
|Organizer/Author
|Palestinian Heritage Committee
|
Santa Clara County hosts the 17th Annual Palestinian Cultural Day.
Join us in the community Cultural and Flag Raising Ceremony. This community celebration honors the local Palestinian community and its contributions to the County's civic live as well as the historical and cultural contributions of Palestinians.
Palestinian snacks will be served.
Free and open to the public
Wheelchair accessible
Sponsored by Supervisor Dave Cortese and the Palestinian Heritage Committee
Please carpool or use public transportation, light rail and bus. Free parking is available in the county lot. On-street metered parking is available on Hedding and San Pedro Streets. Additional parking at Civic Center Parking Garage.
original image (591x731)
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Sunday Apr 8th, 2018 9:34 AM
https://www.facebook.com/events/2170770690...
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network