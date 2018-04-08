top
Related Categories: Palestine | California View other events for the week of 5/11/2018
17th Annual Palestinian Cultural Day
Date Friday May 11
Time 3:45 PM - 5:15 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Isaac Senter Auditorium
Santa Clara County Government Center
70 West Hedding Street
San Jose, CA 95110
Event Type Party/Street Party
Organizer/AuthorPalestinian Heritage Committee
Santa Clara County hosts the 17th Annual Palestinian Cultural Day.

Join us in the community Cultural and Flag Raising Ceremony. This community celebration honors the local Palestinian community and its contributions to the County's civic live as well as the historical and cultural contributions of Palestinians.

Palestinian snacks will be served.

Free and open to the public
Wheelchair accessible

Sponsored by Supervisor Dave Cortese and the Palestinian Heritage Committee

Please carpool or use public transportation, light rail and bus. Free parking is available in the county lot. On-street metered parking is available on Hedding and San Pedro Streets. Additional parking at Civic Center Parking Garage.
sm_flyer_-_palestinian_cultural_day_-_sccgc_-_20180511.jpg
original image (591x731)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/2170770690...
Added to the calendar on Sunday Apr 8th, 2018 9:34 AM
