Santa Clara County hosts the 17th Annual Palestinian Cultural Day.



Join us in the community Cultural and Flag Raising Ceremony. This community celebration honors the local Palestinian community and its contributions to the County's civic live as well as the historical and cultural contributions of Palestinians.



Palestinian snacks will be served.



Free and open to the public

Wheelchair accessible



Sponsored by Supervisor Dave Cortese and the Palestinian Heritage Committee



Please carpool or use public transportation, light rail and bus. Free parking is available in the county lot. On-street metered parking is available on Hedding and San Pedro Streets. Additional parking at Civic Center Parking Garage.



