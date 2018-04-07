Get trained on how to gather signatures for the rent control ballot initiative. Join us for a brief training, then take your clipboard on the road! Drop off your clipboards by 6pm. You can also gather signatures on your own time, at the Farmers Market or other special events - contact us: https://movementforhousingjustice.org/contact/

