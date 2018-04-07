From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Signature Gathering for Rent Control
|Sunday April 08
|3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Resource Center for Nonviolence
612 Ocean St, Santa Cruz
|Santa Cruz For Rent Control
Get trained on how to gather signatures for the rent control ballot initiative. Join us for a brief training, then take your clipboard on the road! Drop off your clipboards by 6pm. You can also gather signatures on your own time, at the Farmers Market or other special events - contact us: https://movementforhousingjustice.org/contact/
