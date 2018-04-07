top
Renters Rising 2018
Date Sunday April 22
Time 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
California State Capitol
1315 10th St, Sacramento
We’re going to make 2018 the YEAR OF THE RENTER! You with us?!! Join the Housing Now! coalition in Sacramento, April 22nd – 23rd to make Sacramento and the state Capitol shake, with the voices of renters and other housing advocates demanding justice.

In 2018, we have an opportunity to finally repeal the state law that is standing in the way of strong rent control laws. In addition, there are state bills to increase tenant protections, preserve existing affordable housing and create more affordable housing. Our voices must be heard!

Renters Rising 2018 will be a day and a half of workshops & trainings, solidarity, a rally on the steps of the Capitol and lobbying of our state decision-makers.

SUNDAY, April 22nd 2pm- 8pm
Workshops, spokesperson training, sign and banner making and social hour! Lodging and dinner provided!

MONDAY, April 23rd 8am – 4pm
March and Rally to the capitol, visits to state legislators and an action! Breakfast and lunch provided!

RESERVE YOUR SPACE for $20 and transit to the capitol, lodging and all meals are provided! Contact your organization's organizer or Juan Rubalcava, jrubalcava [at] calorganize.org or (562) 895-6451 to reserve your space and ask questions!

This is our time. This is our year. JOIN US!
