SC Bike Party: Winged Migration
Date Friday April 13
Time 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Location Details
The Bike Church
703 Pacific Ave (Enter on Spruce), Santa Cruz
Event Type Party/Street Party
Organizer/AuthorSanta Cruz Bike Party
Let’s rock as a flock of winged creatures and celebrate seasonal migrations. Winged migration is natural - butterflies, birds, and even bats travel long distances to accommodate for seasonal shifts, lack/abundance of food, and to journey to breeding grounds.

So, don your wings, whether literal or metaphorical, and flock together with bikes of a feather.

Our dope (wing) beats will fill the night air as we celebrate the changing seasons and the natural desire to set off to parts unknown. Boundaries, borders, streets, and walls cannot hold us!

“...HUNGER drives the body into imagination. Imagination is daring to love what is not in front of us. ...So what then is ...migration if not imagination given a destination? A magic so powerful that it must be banned?”

- Jess X. Snow, poet and artist (see her TED talk on Immigration as Radical Imagination here: youtu.be/Ivv-5pShzeE)

For more info, go to santacruzbikeparty.org
