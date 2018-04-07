From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Smart Solutions To Homelessness Community Meeting
|Monday April 23
|5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
United Way of Santa Cruz County
4450 Capitola Rd, Ste 106, Capitola
|Meeting
|Smart Solutions to Homelessness - Santa Cruz
Smart Solutions To Homelessness Community Meeting
Special Screening of "Finding Home"-a documentary about students and families.
Close up view by Robyn McKeen on the newly launched Smart Path coordinated entry systems.
Other updates from the county and Smart Solutions.
https://www.facebook.com/events/1787236701...
