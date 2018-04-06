Revitalize river habitat in the heart of Santa Cruz at Coastal Watershed Council's monthly volunteer event.



As a volunteer you will enhance the ecosystem that surrounds the San Lorenzo River by planting beneficial native plants and removing invasive plant competitors. You will explore and learn about the riparian, or riverside, ecosystem. Join us in making the San Lorenzo River ecosystem better for the fish, birds and bugs, and for our community.



Events occur along the banks of the lower San Lorenzo River near the Santa Cruz Riverwalk. Equipment, gloves and refreshments are provided. More specific meeting location will be shared upon registration.



https://www.facebook.com/events/9785620289... For more event information:

Added to the calendar on Friday Apr 6th, 2018 5:05 PM