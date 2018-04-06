From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Socialist Feminist Reading Group
|Date
|Saturday April 28
|Time
|3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
|Location Details
|
Sacramento Public Library (Arcade)
2443 Marconi Avenue, Sacramento
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Democratic Socialists of America, Sacramento
|
This month's subject: Women in the American Communist Party.
We will be reading Chapter 5 (pages 107-140) of the Communist Research Cluster's "Communist Inverventions Vol. 3: Revolutionary Feminism."
https://communistresearchcluster.files.wordpress.com/2016/04/crc_ci_vol_three_2_01.pdf
We hope you can join us for this community learning event!
original image (2917x1437)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/2012487985...
