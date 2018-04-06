



We will be reading Chapter 5 (pages 107-140) of the Communist Research Cluster's "Communist Inverventions Vol. 3: Revolutionary Feminism."

https://communistresearchcluster.files.wordpress.com/2016/04/crc_ci_vol_three_2_01.pdf





This month's subject: Women in the American Communist Party.

