Related Categories: San Francisco | Anti-War View other events for the week of 4/14/2018
Emergency Protest! Secretary of War Gen. James "Mad Dog" Mattis Speaking in SF
Date Saturday April 14
Time 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Parc 55 Hotel, gather Powell & Market Sts.
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorANSWER Coalition
Emailanswer [at] answersf.org
Phone415-821-6545
U.S. troops are fighting in seven countries and deployed in more than 100. The already huge military budget is being vastly expanded, with trillions of dollars projected to be spent on newer, more "usable" nuclear weapons.

At the same time, a McCarthyite hysteria has been created against Russia, intended to prepare the people here for new and extremely dangerous provocations against that country. Overseeing the huge military build-up is Secretary of "Defense" James Mattis, who will be speaking in San Francisco on Sat. April 14. Join us to say;

- No new war against Korea or Iran - End all U.S. wars around the world!
- Shut down all foreign bases & Bring all troops home!
- End the anti-Russia hysteria before it leads to war!!
- Stop the nuclear weapons build-up!
- Fund healthcare, housing, schools & jobs, not militarism!
sm_apr14protest_copy.jpg
original image (1920x1080)
For more event information:
http://www.ANSWERsf.org
Added to the calendar on Friday Apr 6th, 2018 2:57 PM
