Decolonizing Food I: Local Plants Workshop
Date Wednesday April 25
Time 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Location Details
The Washington Neighborhood Center
400 16th St, Sacramento
It’s springtime! What does it mean to grow food? In this workshop, we will review this from a decolonizing perspective, and then practice developing relationships with plants, including the relationship of nurturing and the relationship of eating (being nurtured by). We’ll be emphasizing edible plants which are native to this area or to California, in order to work on healing past damage to local ecosystems/cultures and prioritizing indigeneity. We will also talk about some edible non-native plants (aka common weeds) as part of learning to utilize what’s readily available and live together as we are.

All ages and experience levels welcome. Please bring a mug for tea and a planting container (flowerpot, tall Styrofoam cup, etc) full of collected dirt to plant in. You will leave with the ability to identify a few local edible plants, and plant material to eat and/or grow yourself.

In an effort to decolonize, this program is free but donations are accepted. If you wish to give something rather than cash, you may mail or bring an art item on this list in exchange: http://a.co/53Jg3J2

Reading:
https://www.kcet.org/shows/tending-the-wild/what-is-traditional-ecological-knowledge

April 7 is the California Native Plant Society sale.
