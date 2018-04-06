



All ages and experience levels welcome. Please bring a mug for tea and a planting container (flowerpot, tall Styrofoam cup, etc) full of collected dirt to plant in. You will leave with the ability to identify a few local edible plants, and plant material to eat and/or grow yourself.



In an effort to decolonize, this program is free but donations are accepted. If you wish to give something rather than cash, you may mail or bring an art item on this list in exchange:



Reading:

https://www.kcet.org/shows/tending-the-wild/what-is-traditional-ecological-knowledge



