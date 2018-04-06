From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Free BBQ at the DA's, We Will Get Justice!
|Date
|Tuesday April 10
|Time
|3:00 PM - 5:30 PM
|Location Details
|
Sacramento County District Attorney's Office
901 G St, Sacramento
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Black Lives Matter Sacramento
|
SO EVERY TIME WE GO TO THIS OFFICE SHE CLOSES UP SHOP
WHICH MEANS THAT EVERY TIME WE MAKE THIS EVENT, WE SHUT SHIT DOWN AND HER OFFICE ISNT WORKING.
#ChargeThePolice
#Justice4StephonClark
LETS KEEP IT GOING!
HOW LONG ARE HER AND HER EMPLOYEES GOING TO WORK HALF DAYS ON OUR DIME?
SHE NEEDS TO FACE THE MUSIC WITH US
WITH THE MEDIA
WITH THIS FAMILY
WITH THE COMMUNITY!
WE WILL BE BBQ'ing. Potluck style. We would love people to bring whatever they would like. Meat, a side, veggies, plates, drinks..anything. OR DONT..and just come through and eat while we demand charges!
#ChargeThePolice
#Justice4StephonClark
She thinks she is in the clear but we are going to be at her office every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday till CHARGES ARE FILED!!!
AND IF SHE DOESN'T FILE CHARGES, WE WILL LIGHT IT UP FOR THE NEXT DA!
We will NOT go away!
WE WILL HEAD OVER TO CITY HALL FROM THE ACTION AT 5PM
Come out!
#ChargeThePolice
#Justice4StephonClark
