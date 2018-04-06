top
Socialist Election Campaign Event "Why Capitalism Cannot Solve the Crises of Humanity"
Date Friday April 13
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
2969 Mission St., near 26th St.
Organizer/AuthorParty for Socialism and Liberation
Emailsf [at] pslweb.org
Phone415-821-6171
Declining wages, continuing police violence in our communities, increasing homelessness, lack of affordable healthcare, the looming climate catastrophe ... all while the war budget and handouts to the super rich increase. Quality of life and basic needs of the working class are on the decline as the wealth of society is concentrated into fewer and fewer hands at the top. How can we fight this trend? From teachers' strikes to protests against police violence and war, to demands for clean water, people are fighting back around the country.

Join us for a discussion with Peace and Freedom Party candidates Gloria La Riva for Calif. Governor and Nathalie Hrizi for Insurance Commissioner on the bankruptcy of the capitalist system and the need for a socialist system that prioritizes people's needs, not profits.

$3-10 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds.
Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.
