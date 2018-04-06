top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Peninsula | Womyn
Protesters Booted from Facebook Campus
by Mary DeShaw/R. Robertson
Friday Apr 6th, 2018 3:05 AM
When Facebook security tried to shut them down, protesters at the social media giant used their best delaying tactics and continued shouting and singing in front of the giant "Like" sign on the expansive corporate campus. When they were done, they walked ever-so-slowly to the opposite corner of Hwy 84 and Willow Rd. in Menlo Park.

Photos by Mary DeShaw available for non-commercial use, please credit the photographer. Text by R. Robertson.
sm_facebmarydpeterthumb3grans.jpg
original image (5760x3840)
Demanding greater transparency and government regulation of the giant social media monopoly, members of the Raging Grannies and allies raised loud voices at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park yesterday. Company security bore down on the demonstrators, but the Grannies used their best delaying tactics to stay on the scene, carrying on their shouting and singing in front of the giant "Like" symbol at the entrance of the massive campus. Eventually the entourage of Grannies, fellow protesters, and members of press made their way ever-so-slowly to an unmarked protesters' pen across the street.

Facebook has been a top of the news topic since revelations of the Cambridge Analytica data sharing fiasco came to light in March. Watchdog organizations in the U.K., Canada, and Australia, are calling out the company for egregious behavior. The Grannies demanded more oversight of Facebook, and insisted that user's data usage should be the default for privacy settings.

The Grannies visited Facebook HQ in 2010 with similar demands. In 2011 the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) addressed Facebook privacy issues and reached an agreement with the company, headed by Mark Zuckerberg then as it is now. Today the FTC is investigating whether the $465 billion corporation is violating privacy and data security requirements under the terms of that consent decree. The Raging Grannies Action League is a member group in the Electronic Frontier Alliance.
§Tourists were on the scene when the protesters first arrived
by Mary DeShaw/R. Robertson Friday Apr 6th, 2018 3:05 AM
sm_facebmarydtourists.jpg
original image (5140x3840)
Facebook HQ in Menlo Park has a steady stream of visitors 7 days a week who come to take selfies with the giant "like" sign
§At the mic
by Mary DeShaw/R. Robertson Friday Apr 6th, 2018 3:05 AM
sm_facebgailwithmic.jpg
original image (994x1600)
Calling on Zuckerberg to testify truthfully at Congressional hearings the following week. Don't obfuscate!
§And singing the same message
by Mary DeShaw/R. Robertson Friday Apr 6th, 2018 3:05 AM
sm_facebmarydcrooning.jpg
original image (3140x3211)
§Another Raging Granny
by Mary DeShaw/R. Robertson Friday Apr 6th, 2018 3:05 AM
sm_facebmarydmaggiergsign.jpg
original image (3840x5760)
With thumbs down sign
§Nash of EFF
by Mary DeShaw/R. Robertson Friday Apr 6th, 2018 3:05 AM
sm_facebnashspin.jpg
original image (664x1600)
The Electronic Frontier Foundation rocks
§You Made It, Now Fix IT!
by Mary DeShaw/R. Robertson Friday Apr 6th, 2018 3:05 AM
sm_facebpetersign.jpg
original image (3840x5760)
§Wizard costume with a message
by Mary DeShaw/R. Robertson Friday Apr 6th, 2018 3:05 AM
sm_facebwizinterview.jpg
original image (1566x1600)
Facebook privacy settings should not need a computer wizard
§Numerous interviews
by Mary DeShaw/R. Robertson Friday Apr 6th, 2018 3:05 AM
sm_facebgailmash.jpg
original image (1600x1600)
Corporate media is all about the Facebook "crisis". Coverage of the demo was on local news channels, and in finance sections of the printed news.
§Nash of EFF
by Mary DeShaw/R. Robertson Friday Apr 6th, 2018 3:05 AM
sm_facebnashabc7.jpg
original image (957x1600)
Interview on local news channel at 6pm
§Security sent a nice young woman at first but then the popo showed up
by Mary DeShaw/R. Robertson Friday Apr 6th, 2018 3:05 AM
sm_facebsecurity1.jpg
original image (1600x1136)
§Police
by Mary DeShaw/R. Robertson Friday Apr 6th, 2018 3:05 AM
sm_facebmbwapopo.jpg
original image (1600x1217)
§Wizard displease with being booted
by Mary DeShaw/R. Robertson Friday Apr 6th, 2018 3:05 AM
sm_facebbootedout.jpg
original image (1600x1019)
§Sloooowly moving out
by Mary DeShaw/R. Robertson Friday Apr 6th, 2018 3:05 AM
sm_facebinterviewmbwarun.jpg
original image (1600x1191)
§Left behind a message
by Mary DeShaw/R. Robertson Friday Apr 6th, 2018 3:05 AM
sm_facebmarybadactor.jpg
original image (1600x1244)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 20.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code