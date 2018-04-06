From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Protesters Booted from Facebook Campus by Mary DeShaw/R. Robertson

Friday Apr 6th, 2018 3:05 AM

When Facebook security tried to shut them down, protesters at the social media giant used their best delaying tactics and continued shouting and singing in front of the giant "Like" sign on the expansive corporate campus. When they were done, they walked ever-so-slowly to the opposite corner of Hwy 84 and Willow Rd. in Menlo Park.



Photos by Mary DeShaw available for non-commercial use, please credit the photographer. Text by R. Robertson.

Demanding greater transparency and government regulation of the giant social media monopoly, members of the Raging Grannies and allies raised loud voices at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park yesterday. Company security bore down on the demonstrators, but the Grannies used their best delaying tactics to stay on the scene, carrying on their shouting and singing in front of the giant "Like" symbol at the entrance of the massive campus. Eventually the entourage of Grannies, fellow protesters, and members of press made their way ever-so-slowly to an unmarked protesters' pen across the street.



Facebook has been a top of the news topic since revelations of the Cambridge Analytica data sharing fiasco came to light in March. Watchdog organizations in the U.K., Canada, and Australia, are calling out the company for egregious behavior. The Grannies demanded more oversight of Facebook, and insisted that user's data usage should be the default for privacy settings.



The Grannies visited Facebook HQ in 2010 with similar demands. In 2011 the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) addressed Facebook privacy issues and reached an agreement with the company, headed by Mark Zuckerberg then as it is now. Today the FTC is investigating whether the $465 billion corporation is violating privacy and data security requirements under the terms of that consent decree. The Raging Grannies Action League is a member group in the Electronic Frontier Alliance.