|Mara Ahmed: A Thin Wall
|Date
|Friday April 20
|Time
|7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
|Location Details
|
Oakland Asian Cultural Center
388 9th St. #290
Oakland, CA 94607
Oakland-Downtown
|Event Type
|Screening
|Organizer/Author
|Donna K. Khorsheed
|
The Oakland Asian Cultural Center will rescreen filmmaker, writer, artist and social activist Mara Ahmed’s film
A Thin Wall
A documentary written, directed and co-produced by Mara Ahmed
Friday, April 20, 2018
Film starts: 7pm
Doors Open 6:45pm / Event: 7pm to 9:30pm
A THIN WALL is a documentary about memory, history and the possibility of reconciliation. It focuses on the Partition of India in 1947, but derives lessons that remain urgently relevant today. The film is shot on both sides of the border, in India and Pakistan. The film is written and directed by Mara Ahmed and co-produced by Surbhi Dewan. Both filmmakers are descendants of families torn apart by partition.
----- A Thin Wall (2015) 1h 5 minutes
Free and Open to the Public
Film screening will be followed by Q & A with Mara Ahmed via skype
original image (612x792)
Added to the calendar on Thursday Apr 5th, 2018 5:19 PM
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-thin-wall-a...
