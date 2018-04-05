The Oakland Asian Cultural Center will rescreen filmmaker, writer, artist and social activist Mara Ahmed’s film



A Thin Wall

A documentary written, directed and co-produced by Mara Ahmed



Friday, April 20, 2018

Film starts: 7pm



Doors Open 6:45pm / Event: 7pm to 9:30pm



A THIN WALL is a documentary about memory, history and the possibility of reconciliation. It focuses on the Partition of India in 1947, but derives lessons that remain urgently relevant today. The film is shot on both sides of the border, in India and Pakistan. The film is written and directed by Mara Ahmed and co-produced by Surbhi Dewan. Both filmmakers are descendants of families torn apart by partition.



----- A Thin Wall (2015) 1h 5 minutes



Free and Open to the Public



Film screening will be followed by Q & A with Mara Ahmed via skype

