top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Government & Elections | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 4/20/2018
Mara Ahmed: A Thin Wall
Date Friday April 20
Time 7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Oakland Asian Cultural Center
388 9th St. #290
Oakland, CA 94607
Oakland-Downtown
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorDonna K. Khorsheed
The Oakland Asian Cultural Center will rescreen filmmaker, writer, artist and social activist Mara Ahmed’s film

A Thin Wall
A documentary written, directed and co-produced by Mara Ahmed

Friday, April 20, 2018
Film starts: 7pm

Doors Open 6:45pm / Event: 7pm to 9:30pm

A THIN WALL is a documentary about memory, history and the possibility of reconciliation. It focuses on the Partition of India in 1947, but derives lessons that remain urgently relevant today. The film is shot on both sides of the border, in India and Pakistan. The film is written and directed by Mara Ahmed and co-produced by Surbhi Dewan. Both filmmakers are descendants of families torn apart by partition.

----- A Thin Wall (2015) 1h 5 minutes

Free and Open to the Public

Film screening will be followed by Q & A with Mara Ahmed via skype
sm_maraahmedevent-april2018_1.jpg
original image (612x792)
For more event information:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-thin-wall-a...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Apr 5th, 2018 5:19 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 20.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code