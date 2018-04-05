top
Related Categories: East Bay | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 4/19/2018
Mara Ahmed: The Muslims I Know
Date Thursday April 19
Time 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Oakland Asian Cultural Center
388 9th St. #290
Oakland, CA 94607
Oakland-Downtown
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorDonna K. Khorsheed
The Oakland Asian Cultural Center will rescreen filmmaker, writer, artist and social activist Mara Ahmed’s film

The Muslims I Know
A documentary written and produced by Mara Ahmed

Thursday, April 19, 2018
Film Starts: 7:30pm

Doors Open: 7:15pm / Event: 7:30pm - 9:30pm

The events of 9/11 have created much interest in Islam and Muslims. Mainstream media have responded to this demand for information with generalizations and stereotypes. America’s community of Muslims longs to be a part of the discourse.
THE MUSLIMS I KNOW is a documentary that gives them a chance to be heard and understood through dialogue with non-Muslim Americans.

The underlying idea is to highlight similarities between Islam and other Abrahamic faiths and to celebrate the cultural richness and diversity brought into the American mix by Muslim communities. It is also a much needed platform for moderate Muslims to express their views about what’s happening in the world. By being both American and Muslim they have a unique insight into the complex inner workings of American foreign policy and the role of the media.

----- The Muslims I Know (2008) 58 minutes

Free and Open to the Public

Film screening will be followed by Q & A with Mara Ahmed via skype
sm_maraahmedevent-april2018.jpg
original image (612x792)
For more event information:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-muslims-i...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Apr 5th, 2018 5:19 PM
