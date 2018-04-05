The Oakland Asian Cultural Center will rescreen filmmaker, writer, artist and social activist Mara Ahmed’s film



The Muslims I Know

A documentary written and produced by Mara Ahmed



Thursday, April 19, 2018

Film Starts: 7:30pm



Doors Open: 7:15pm / Event: 7:30pm - 9:30pm



The events of 9/11 have created much interest in Islam and Muslims. Mainstream media have responded to this demand for information with generalizations and stereotypes. America’s community of Muslims longs to be a part of the discourse.

THE MUSLIMS I KNOW is a documentary that gives them a chance to be heard and understood through dialogue with non-Muslim Americans.



The underlying idea is to highlight similarities between Islam and other Abrahamic faiths and to celebrate the cultural richness and diversity brought into the American mix by Muslim communities. It is also a much needed platform for moderate Muslims to express their views about what’s happening in the world. By being both American and Muslim they have a unique insight into the complex inner workings of American foreign policy and the role of the media.



----- The Muslims I Know (2008) 58 minutes



Free and Open to the Public



Film screening will be followed by Q & A with Mara Ahmed via skype

original image (612x792)

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-muslims-i... For more event information: Added to the calendar on Thursday Apr 5th, 2018 5:19 PM