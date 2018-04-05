From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Education & Student Activism | Womyn View other events for the week of 4/11/2018
|Take Back the Night Volunteer Interest Meeting
|Date
|Wednesday April 11
|Time
|5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|
UCSC Women's Center
1156 High Street, Santa Cruz
(located at the Cardiff House, base of campus)
|Event Type
|Meeting
|Organizer/Author
|UCSC Women's Center
|
In recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, the Women’s Center at UCSC is pleased to invite you to Take Back the Night 2018. The mission of Take Back the Night is to shatter the silence around sexual violence and to empower survivors.
If you would like to be involved in planning this year's event or helping out in some way, please come to our volunteer interest meeting! All are welcome.
original image (800x800)
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Thursday Apr 5th, 2018 4:50 PM
https://www.facebook.com/events/1678703472...
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network