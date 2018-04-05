In recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, the Women’s Center at UCSC is pleased to invite you to Take Back the Night 2018. The mission of Take Back the Night is to shatter the silence around sexual violence and to empower survivors.



If you would like to be involved in planning this year's event or helping out in some way, please come to our volunteer interest meeting! All are welcome.



