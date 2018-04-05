



Presented by UC Santa Cruz, the International Dark-Sky Association Santa Cruz, and Lick Observatory



Wednesday, April 18



The Inn at Pasatiempo

555 CA–17, Santa Cruz



6:30 p.m. Original Thinkers: Earth Night



Carrie Partch, associate professor, chemistry and biochemistry: Light & Circadian Rhythms

James Karl Fischer, founder, The Zoological Lighting Institute: Biodiversity & Photodiversity

Puragra (Raja) Guha Thakurta, professor, astronomy and astrophysics: Observing the Night Sky

Andy Kreyche, astronomy educator and dark sky advocate: Santa Cruz at Night

Harun Mehmedinovic, co–founder, Skyglow Project: SKYGLOW

Lisa Heschong, fellow, Illuminating Engineering Society: Host



Begin with wine and small bites reception, enjoy science talks, and stay for sky observation with the Santa Cruz and UC Santa Cruz Astronomy Clubs.

$10/person, students free



3–5 p.m. Skyglow Project

Harun Mehmedinovic, co–founder of Skyglow Project, takes us on deep dive—with stunning timelapse visuals—into the history and importance of celestial observation on humans, the proliferation of electrical outdoor lighting spurring the rise of the phenomena known as light pollution, and the Dark–Sky Movement which is fighting back to reclaim the pristine night skies.

Free admission



Kindly register for one or both events by April 11—seating is limited; registration will close when we reach capacity.



Location details:

The Inn at Pasatiempo

555 Highway 17, Santa Cruz



Free admission for the afternoon event.

$10/person for the evening event (students free).



Register or buy tickets:

https://secure.ucsc.edu/s/1069/index.aspx?sid=1069&gid=1&pgid=2983&cid=5468



Sponsored by:

UC Santa Cruz

International Dark–Sky Association Santa Cruz

and Lick Observatory



