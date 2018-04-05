From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Earth Night: The Human and Environmental Costs of Artificial Light at Night
|Date
|Wednesday April 18
|Time
|3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Location Details
|
The Inn at Pasatiempo
555 Highway 17, Santa Cruz
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|International Dark-Sky Association Santa Cruz
|
Earth Night: The human and environmental costs of artificial light at night
Presented by UC Santa Cruz, the International Dark-Sky Association Santa Cruz, and Lick Observatory
Wednesday, April 18
The Inn at Pasatiempo
555 CA–17, Santa Cruz
6:30 p.m. Original Thinkers: Earth Night
Carrie Partch, associate professor, chemistry and biochemistry: Light & Circadian Rhythms
James Karl Fischer, founder, The Zoological Lighting Institute: Biodiversity & Photodiversity
Puragra (Raja) Guha Thakurta, professor, astronomy and astrophysics: Observing the Night Sky
Andy Kreyche, astronomy educator and dark sky advocate: Santa Cruz at Night
Harun Mehmedinovic, co–founder, Skyglow Project: SKYGLOW
Lisa Heschong, fellow, Illuminating Engineering Society: Host
Begin with wine and small bites reception, enjoy science talks, and stay for sky observation with the Santa Cruz and UC Santa Cruz Astronomy Clubs.
$10/person, students free
3–5 p.m. Skyglow Project
Harun Mehmedinovic, co–founder of Skyglow Project, takes us on deep dive—with stunning timelapse visuals—into the history and importance of celestial observation on humans, the proliferation of electrical outdoor lighting spurring the rise of the phenomena known as light pollution, and the Dark–Sky Movement which is fighting back to reclaim the pristine night skies.
Free admission
Kindly register for one or both events by April 11—seating is limited; registration will close when we reach capacity.
Location details:
The Inn at Pasatiempo
555 Highway 17, Santa Cruz
Free admission for the afternoon event.
$10/person for the evening event (students free).
Register or buy tickets:
https://secure.ucsc.edu/s/1069/index.aspx?sid=1069&gid=1&pgid=2983&cid=5468
Sponsored by:
UC Santa Cruz
International Dark–Sky Association Santa Cruz
and Lick Observatory
Related URL:
https://skyglowproject.com/
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Thursday Apr 5th, 2018 4:01 PM
https://events.ucsc.edu/event/4919
