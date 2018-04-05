top
Related Categories: Central Valley | Arts + Action | Labor & Workers View other events for the week of 4/19/2018
Pictures of a Gone City: Tech & the Dark Side of Prosperity in the SF Bay Area
Date Thursday April 19
Time 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Location Details
Cafe & Brew, 925 Third Street (at J Street), Sacramento, CA 95814
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorEllen Schwartz
Emailinfo [at] marxistschool.org
Phone916-835-4330
Please join us for Richard A. Walker's talk about his new book Pictures of a Gone City: Tech and the Dark Side of Prosperity in the San Francisco Bay Area (PM Press, April 2018). A Q&A will follow.

All events at the Marxist School of Sacramento are free and open to the public.

We rely entirely on voluntary donations to operate. Donations to the school are tax-deductible. Mail checks to: The Marxist School of Sacramento, P.O. Box 160564, Sacramento, CA 95816, or donate on the school website using PayPal: http://marxistschool.com/
http://marxistschool.com/
Added to the calendar on Thursday Apr 5th, 2018 10:17 AM
