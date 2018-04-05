From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Pictures of a Gone City: Tech & the Dark Side of Prosperity in the SF Bay Area
|Date
|Thursday April 19
|Time
|6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
|Location Details
|Cafe & Brew, 925 Third Street (at J Street), Sacramento, CA 95814
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|Ellen Schwartz
|info [at] marxistschool.org
|Phone
|916-835-4330
|
Please join us for Richard A. Walker's talk about his new book Pictures of a Gone City: Tech and the Dark Side of Prosperity in the San Francisco Bay Area (PM Press, April 2018). A Q&A will follow.
All events at the Marxist School of Sacramento are free and open to the public.
We rely entirely on voluntary donations to operate. Donations to the school are tax-deductible. Mail checks to: The Marxist School of Sacramento, P.O. Box 160564, Sacramento, CA 95816, or donate on the school website using PayPal: http://marxistschool.com/
http://marxistschool.com/
