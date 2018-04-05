



All events at the Marxist School of Sacramento are free and open to the public.



We rely entirely on voluntary donations to operate. Donations to the school are tax-deductible. Mail checks to: The Marxist School of Sacramento, P.O. Box 160564, Sacramento, CA 95816, or donate on the school website using PayPal: Please join us for Richard A. Walker's talk about his new book Pictures of a Gone City: Tech and the Dark Side of Prosperity in the San Francisco Bay Area (PM Press, April 2018). A Q&A will follow.All events at the Marxist School of Sacramento are free and open to the public.We rely entirely on voluntary donations to operate. Donations to the school are tax-deductible. Mail checks to: The Marxist School of Sacramento, P.O. Box 160564, Sacramento, CA 95816, or donate on the school website using PayPal: http://marxistschool.com/



http://marxistschool.com/ For more event information: Added to the calendar on Thursday Apr 5th, 2018 10:17 AM