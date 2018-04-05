top
Related Categories: East Bay | Arts + Action | Media Activism & Independent Media
Charlan Nemeth: Defense of Troublemakers: Power of Dissent in Life
Date Thursday April 12
Time 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Berkeley Hillside Club
2286 Cedar St
Berkeley, CA 94709
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorKPFA Radio 94.1 FM
KPFA Radio 94.1 FM presents

CHARLAN NEMETH
In Defense of Troublemakers: The Power of Dissent in Life & Business
Hosted by Kris Welch

advance tickets: $12: T: 800-838-3006 or independent bookstores, $15 door, benefits KPFA, info: kpfa.org/events wheelchair accesss

Americans have decided by consensus that consensus is good. Psychologist Charlan Nemeth argues that this principle is completely wrong. Left unchallenged, the majority opinion is frequently biased, clearly unoriginal, or simply false. It leads planes and markets to crash, causes juries to often convict innocent people, provokes military attacks that are entirely inexplicable.

Most of us believe that we are open to differing views, and that we like challenges to our ideas. In practice, however, we're conditioned to "go with the flow" rather than speak up when we think differently from the group, assuming that different opinions are just wrong. Charlan Nemeth's In Defense of Troublemakers insists we can make better decisions by embracing dissent. Dissent forces us to question the status quo, to reconsider the mainstream, to consider more information, to think differently, to question the very nature of influence, to open our minds and engage in creative, evolved decision-making. The author draws upon thirty-five years of research on dissent to highlight how it alters the way we think, and why there's an upside to challenging the majority. In Defense of Troublemakers raises an urgent red flag about consensus and its potential perils, and motivates us to embrace values that encourage dissent instead. An essential read for anyone who has had to work with others, it will radically change the way we interact in groups, make decisions, and conduct business.

Charlan Nemeth is a professor in the Department of Psychology at the University of California, Berkeley.

Kris Welch is a veteran, very popular KPFA on-air host, a mother, and a devoted grandmother.

$12 advance, $15 door.
sm_charlan-nemeth-in-berkeley.jpg
original image (360x552)
For more event information:
http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/334...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Apr 5th, 2018 4:00 AM
