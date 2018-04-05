top
Related Categories: Peninsula | Womyn View other events for the week of 4/12/2018
Walls and Bridges: Gender Equality
Date Thursday April 12
Time 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Location Details
Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts
500 Castro Street
Mountain View, CA 94041
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorKQED
Last October, accusations of sexual assault against film mogul Harvey Weinstein from some of Hollywood's biggest names prompted thousands of women to post #metoo on Facebook and Twitter, indicating that they too have experienced sexual assault or harassment. In the months since, women have come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against a slough of powerful men in entertainment, politics, media and other fields -- in many cases, leading to their ousters. But what's next?

In this special event presented by KQED audience members will watch a panel of experts discuss what comes next after #metoo, before tackling some of the most biting questions surrounding the issue themselves in an interactive conversation with each other.

Doors open at 6:30PM

Free
For more event information:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/walls-and-bri...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Apr 5th, 2018 3:59 AM
