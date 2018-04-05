top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 4/10/2018
Walls and Bridges: Extremism
Date Tuesday April 10
Time 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Chinese Culture Center of San Francisco
750 Kearny Street
San Francisco, CA 94108
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorKQED
Last August, white nationalist and far right demonstrators gathered in Charlottesville, Virginia, for a "Unite the Right" rally. The gathering resulted in violent clashes with counter-protesters and the death of a 32-year-old woman. For many, the incident highlighted a resurfacing of American extremism, a growing empowerment of fringe viewpoints and hateful speech. It's a trend that experts have taken note of in recent years, with far-right and white supremacist groups using college campuses as recruitment centers and political candidates using increasingly divisive rhetoric on the campaign trail.

In this special conversation presented by KQED, a panel of experts will dig into the roots of this cultural and political shift and tackle those uncomfortable questions of racism, polarization and hateful speech. We'll explore what's led to the rise of extremism in the U.S., whether we've seen anything like it before, and how the country can move forward from a period of such intense division.

Free
walls-bridges.jpg
For more event information:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/walls-and-bri...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Apr 5th, 2018 3:59 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 40.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code