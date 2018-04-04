Join us to write letters to people who are currently incarcerated.



Here are some reasons why you may want to come join us:



- For people who have loved ones inside, writing letters in a community setting can be less isolating and more healing

- There are a lot of people locked up in jails/prisons who are looking for pen-pals—if this is your first time joining, consider becoming pen-pals with someone, or simply come to learn more

- Many in the US are locked up for their part in liberation struggles, even as US diplomats condemn other regimes for holding political prisoners

- If you aren't able to commit to writing someone regularly, you can still send letters of support to folks who are surviving in an incredibly dehumanizing environment

- You can also send people helpful political information!





**Supplies provided include**

- paper, stamps and envelopes

- leaflets on how to start a letter

- zines, booklets and newsletters

- lists of prisoners to write





**Things to bring with you**

- extra stamps

- a computer or notepad

- some food that won't be messy

- any reading material on prison issues



