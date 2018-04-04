top
Prisoner Solidarity Night
Date Friday April 13
Time 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Location Details
Lavender Library, Archives, and Cultural Exchange (LLACE)
1414 21st St, Sacramento
Organizer/AuthorSacramento Solidarity Network
Join us to write letters to people who are currently incarcerated.

Here are some reasons why you may want to come join us:

- For people who have loved ones inside, writing letters in a community setting can be less isolating and more healing
- There are a lot of people locked up in jails/prisons who are looking for pen-pals—if this is your first time joining, consider becoming pen-pals with someone, or simply come to learn more
- Many in the US are locked up for their part in liberation struggles, even as US diplomats condemn other regimes for holding political prisoners
- If you aren't able to commit to writing someone regularly, you can still send letters of support to folks who are surviving in an incredibly dehumanizing environment
- You can also send people helpful political information!


**Supplies provided include**
- paper, stamps and envelopes
- leaflets on how to start a letter
- zines, booklets and newsletters
- lists of prisoners to write


**Things to bring with you**
- extra stamps
- a computer or notepad
- some food that won't be messy
- any reading material on prison issues
