|The Bay Area - For the 1% or for us?
|Saturday May 12
|7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
South Berkeley Senior Center
2939 Ellis St, Berkeley
(Near Ashby Bart)
|Speaker
|Revolutionary Workers Group (Speak Out Now)
|speakout [at] revolutionaryworkers.org
|(510) 343-9105
For decades the San Francisco Bay Area was a home for working class families, radicals, musicians, poets and artists of all sorts. Now, it’s the tech capital of the world, boasting of millionaires and billionaires and the most expensive housing in the country. What happened? Dick Walker, former professor of Geography at UC Berkeley, will tell the story of capitalism’s current and hopefully temporary triumph here in the Bay Area. His new book, Pictures of a Gone City: Tech and the Dark Side of Prosperity in the San Francisco Bay Area has just been released by PM Press. Presentation followed by a discussion.
