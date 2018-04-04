Come out to Drum Feast to celebrate the Indigenous cultures of the Americas. Food, dance, music, games, and fun will be happening throughout the event. Parking is free at West Remote parking lot. Bring your own lawn chairs and sunscreen.



For additional information/access needs please contact: Ethnic Resource Centers: 831-459-2427



https://www.facebook.com/events/1676686589... For more event information:

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Apr 4th, 2018 4:25 PM