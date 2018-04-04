From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Sophia Garcia Robles Memorial - Drum Feast
|Saturday April 21
|12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|UCSC Family Student Housing field, 599 Koshland Way, UC Santa Cruz (Free parking is available in the West Remote lot)
|Party/Street Party
|American Indian Resource Center at UCSC
Come out to Drum Feast to celebrate the Indigenous cultures of the Americas. Food, dance, music, games, and fun will be happening throughout the event. Parking is free at West Remote parking lot. Bring your own lawn chairs and sunscreen.
For additional information/access needs please contact: Ethnic Resource Centers: 831-459-2427
