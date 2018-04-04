top
Sophia Garcia Robles Memorial - Drum Feast
Date Saturday April 21
Time 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
UCSC Family Student Housing field, 599 Koshland Way, UC Santa Cruz (Free parking is available in the West Remote lot)
Come out to Drum Feast to celebrate the Indigenous cultures of the Americas. Food, dance, music, games, and fun will be happening throughout the event. Parking is free at West Remote parking lot. Bring your own lawn chairs and sunscreen.

For additional information/access needs please contact: Ethnic Resource Centers: 831-459-2427
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Apr 4th, 2018 4:25 PM
