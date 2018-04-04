Come out to Hayward Courthouse to support tenants in our communities, especially women and children, as they face EVICTION TRIAL! MONDAY APRIL 9th at 9 am! Let our fellow community members know that they are not alone in their fight to stay in Oakland.



COURT SUPPORT WILL GO ALL DAY BUT FEEL FREE TO COME JUST FOR A FEW HOURS at any point in the day to show your support.



*WEAR PINK* to show your support. NO ONE SHOULD HAVE TO LEAVE THEIR HOMES!



On 2/26 Aunti Frances went to her trial and, thanks to our ongoing pressure won a significant settlement. There, we made some new friends and comrades, including one who has another day in court on the 9th. At their request and following their leadership, we're inviting you to join Aunti Frances and us as we head back to Hayward. LET US UNITE!!! THE PEOPLE'S SOLIDARITY, LOVE, SUPPORT, & LIBERATION FOR TENANTS!



NOTE: this is a court proceeding, not a demonstration. Come prepared to sit for extended periods of time, perhaps silently. Please abide by all court rules and do not attempt to interact with the jury, witnesses, or any party to the case.



FOOD

We are hoping to have some food available for all, but that is yet to have been arranged. Pending confirmation, please consider bringing a snack or even lunch for yourself, and maybe even for a new friend or two.



PROCEEDINGS

In instances where there is a dispute surrounding factual allegations, citizens have the right to a trial by jury in an eviction. Once this right is asserted, a landlord must prevail in order to legally evict a tenant. If the tenant wins the trial, they stay in their home. If the tenant loses, the landlord may order the Sheriff’s office to carry out an eviction.



ACCESS INFO

There are bathrooms including ADA accessible bathrooms in the court house however you must go through security to enter the building. There will not be ASL interpretation at this event. It is requested that you come fragrance free, however there will likely be chemical fragrances within the court.

#NoOneLeavesOakland

