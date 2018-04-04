From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Arts + Action | Health, Housing & Public Services View other events for the week of 5/25/2018
|The Art of Food Not Bombs - Coloring Adventure
|Date
|Friday May 25
|Time
|5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|
Santa Cruz Museum of Art & History
705 Front St, Santa Cruz
|Event Type
|Party/Street Party
|Organizer/Author
|Santa Cruz Food Not Bombs
|
FOOD NOT BOMBS CELEBRATES 38 YEARS OF COOKING FOR PEACE AND JUSTICE.
Come to the MAH & join the conversation about community solidarity and gaps in our county while making art together!
This event is one of a number of FNB community events happening in Santa Cruz in late May 2018. Santa Cruz, California is home to Food Not Bombs co-founder, Keith McHenry, who will be speaking about the movement’s history and philosophy during the celebration.
Join Food Not Bombs in celebrating 38 years of manifesting a world of abundance, cooperation and joy at a time when the political and economic system thrives on scarcity, violence and fear.
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Wednesday Apr 4th, 2018 10:49 AM
https://www.facebook.com/events/4424369562...
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network