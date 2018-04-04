top
Santa Cruz Indymedia | Arts + Action | Health, Housing & Public Services
The Art of Food Not Bombs - Coloring Adventure
Date Friday May 25
Time 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Santa Cruz Museum of Art & History
705 Front St, Santa Cruz
Event Type Party/Street Party
Organizer/AuthorSanta Cruz Food Not Bombs
FOOD NOT BOMBS CELEBRATES 38 YEARS OF COOKING FOR PEACE AND JUSTICE.

Come to the MAH & join the conversation about community solidarity and gaps in our county while making art together!

This event is one of a number of FNB community events happening in Santa Cruz in late May 2018. Santa Cruz, California is home to Food Not Bombs co-founder, Keith McHenry, who will be speaking about the movement’s history and philosophy during the celebration.

Join Food Not Bombs in celebrating 38 years of manifesting a world of abundance, cooperation and joy at a time when the political and economic system thrives on scarcity, violence and fear.
food_not_bombs_art.jpg
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/4424369562...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Apr 4th, 2018 10:49 AM
