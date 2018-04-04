From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Monterey Anarchist Black Cross - Supporting Political Prisoners
|Sunday April 08
|7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Old Capitol Books
559 Tyler St, Monterey
|Direct Action Monterey Network
Come join the Direct Action Monterey Network in sending letters and books to political prisoners with upcoming birthdays.
