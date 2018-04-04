



Presented by the Conscientious Projector for the 99%, and sponsored by the BFUU Social Justice Ctee. $5 - $20 suggested donation. No one turned away for lack of funds.



For occasional email notices of peace/eco/social justice alerts and related events at BFUU, send any email to:

bfuusjev-subscribe [at] lists.riseup.net



For weekly notices of BFUU services etc. go to:

http://www.bfuu.org/signup.html

American Masters/Paul Robeson: Here I Stand presents the life and achievements of an extraordinary man. Athlete, singer, and scholar, Robeson was also a charismatic champion of the rights of the poor working man, the disenfranchised, and people of color. His story is one of the great dramas of the 20th century--spanning an international canvas of social upheaval and ideological controversy. Directed by St. Clair Bourne, narrated by Ossie Davis. 117 minutes.

