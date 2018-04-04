From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: East Bay | Arts + Action | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 4/12/2018
|Screening of Paul Robeson: Here I Stand
|Date
|Thursday April 12
|Time
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|
Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists’ Hall
1924 Cedar (@Bonita), Berkeley http://www.bfuu.org
|Event Type
|Screening
|Organizer/Author
|Cynthia Johnson
|
American Masters/Paul Robeson: Here I Stand presents the life and achievements of an extraordinary man. Athlete, singer, and scholar, Robeson was also a charismatic champion of the rights of the poor working man, the disenfranchised, and people of color. His story is one of the great dramas of the 20th century--spanning an international canvas of social upheaval and ideological controversy. Directed by St. Clair Bourne, narrated by Ossie Davis. 117 minutes.
Presented by the Conscientious Projector for the 99%, and sponsored by the BFUU Social Justice Ctee. $5 - $20 suggested donation. No one turned away for lack of funds.
For occasional email notices of peace/eco/social justice alerts and related events at BFUU, send any email to:
bfuusjev-subscribe [at] lists.riseup.net
For weekly notices of BFUU services etc. go to:
http://www.bfuu.org/signup.html
