|Bravespace Dialogue focused on Stephon Clark
|Thursday April 05
|2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
UNITE:ARC's Community and Diversity Center
4700 College Oak Drive, Sacramento
|UNITE:ARC's Community and Diversity Center
A conversation for the ARC campus community to help heal & support those affected by the Stephon Clark shooting.
This is event is open to the public as well. However, please provide $2.00 for your parking here on campus.
The conversation will be located inside the Hub (Student Center)
Below is a map of the school for those who are not familiar w/ the campus
http://www.arc.losrios.edu/Images/Images-arc/About/CampusMap_Page_1.jpg
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1848309731...
