Related Categories: Central Valley | Education & Student Activism | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
Bravespace Dialogue focused on Stephon Clark
Date Thursday April 05
Time 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
UNITE:ARC's Community and Diversity Center
4700 College Oak Drive, Sacramento
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorUNITE:ARC's Community and Diversity Center
A conversation for the ARC campus community to help heal & support those affected by the Stephon Clark shooting.

This is event is open to the public as well. However, please provide $2.00 for your parking here on campus.

The conversation will be located inside the Hub (Student Center)

Below is a map of the school for those who are not familiar w/ the campus

http://www.arc.losrios.edu/Images/Images-arc/About/CampusMap_Page_1.jpg
stephon_clark.jpg
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1848309731...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Apr 4th, 2018 10:13 AM
