|Soviet Winnie the Pooh & other children’s cartoons - Families welcome!
|Date
|Sunday April 22
|Time
|3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
|Location Details
|2969 Mission St., near 26th St.
|Event Type
|Screening
|Organizer/Author
|Party for Socialism and Liberation
|sf [at] pslweb.org
|Phone
|415-821-6171
Every cartoon carries a cultural message. Children are bombarded from all sides by capitalist propaganda that promotes competition and violence. In this special film series, we will look at cartoons made within the Soviet Union, and explore how socialist propaganda promotes a culture of cooperation, friendship and community.
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Apr 4th, 2018 8:32 AM
http://www.pslweb.org
