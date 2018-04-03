top
Earth Day Dance for Peace
Date Sunday April 22
Time 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Location Details
The Lighthouse-West Cliff Drive
701 W Cliff Dr, Santa Cruz
Event Type Critical Mass
Organizer/AuthorBrynne Flidais
#reimagineproject by Brynne Flidais // Moveintuit

Equinox to Earth Day : a 33-day-long devotional practice. Live performance art with the waves on West Cliff at Sunset. An opportunity to pause the busy-ness of life and call upon The Dream. To hone in on love and compassion. To GIVE PEACE A DANCE. Intuitive movement accompanied by the most potent covers of John Lennon's 'Imagine'.

This quantity project is CULMINATING on Earth Day (4/22) with a conscious dance party! All are invited to boogie down in the name of Peace...

☮ Sunday, April 22nd, 8:00pm @ West Cliff Lighthouse ☮

☄ LIGHT UP THE NIGHT ; bring your fairy lights, glowing garments and battery-powered illumination tools to brighten our jam

* DJ Flidais & DJ Moody Shapes on the speakers!
* Moveintuit Dance Activists groovin with a purpose
* Santa Cruz Hoop Dance in the house

**********************************

The FINAL 3 DAYS of this project are part of
Santa Cruz Dance Week 2018 - ‘Dance in Unlikely Places' ::
★ Sunset 4/20, 4/21 & 4/22
@ The Precipice on West Cliff & Columbia

http://www.moveintuit.com/performance.html

Your Witness, Presence and Imagination are much appreciated in this journey to embody collective Harmony.

#reimagineproject #givepeaceadance #oceandevotion #springequinox #earthday #youmaysayimadreamerbutimnottheonlyone

Reimagining...
A Healthy Planet
Thriving Communities
Social Equality
Gender and Racial Equality
Collective Healing
Freedom for All
Love for All
Peace for All
💫
sm_dance_for_peace_brynne_flidais_west_cliff_lighthouse_santa_cruz.jpg
original image (1920x1080)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/2255327248...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Apr 3rd, 2018 8:46 PM
