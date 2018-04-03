From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Arts + Action | Environment & Forest Defense View other events for the week of 4/22/2018
|Earth Day Dance for Peace
|Date
|Sunday April 22
|Time
|7:30 PM - 9:30 PM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|
The Lighthouse-West Cliff Drive
701 W Cliff Dr, Santa Cruz
|Event Type
|Critical Mass
|Organizer/Author
|Brynne Flidais
|
#reimagineproject by Brynne Flidais // Moveintuit
Equinox to Earth Day : a 33-day-long devotional practice. Live performance art with the waves on West Cliff at Sunset. An opportunity to pause the busy-ness of life and call upon The Dream. To hone in on love and compassion. To GIVE PEACE A DANCE. Intuitive movement accompanied by the most potent covers of John Lennon's 'Imagine'.
This quantity project is CULMINATING on Earth Day (4/22) with a conscious dance party! All are invited to boogie down in the name of Peace...
☮ Sunday, April 22nd, 8:00pm @ West Cliff Lighthouse ☮
☄ LIGHT UP THE NIGHT ; bring your fairy lights, glowing garments and battery-powered illumination tools to brighten our jam
* DJ Flidais & DJ Moody Shapes on the speakers!
* Moveintuit Dance Activists groovin with a purpose
* Santa Cruz Hoop Dance in the house
**********************************
The FINAL 3 DAYS of this project are part of
Santa Cruz Dance Week 2018 - ‘Dance in Unlikely Places' ::
★ Sunset 4/20, 4/21 & 4/22
@ The Precipice on West Cliff & Columbia
❥ http://www.moveintuit.com/performance.html ❥
Your Witness, Presence and Imagination are much appreciated in this journey to embody collective Harmony.
#reimagineproject #givepeaceadance #oceandevotion #springequinox #earthday #youmaysayimadreamerbutimnottheonlyone
Reimagining...
A Healthy Planet
Thriving Communities
Social Equality
Gender and Racial Equality
Collective Healing
Freedom for All
Love for All
Peace for All
💫
original image (1920x1080)
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Tuesday Apr 3rd, 2018 8:46 PM
https://www.facebook.com/events/2255327248...
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network