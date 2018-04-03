



Equinox to Earth Day : a 33-day-long devotional practice. Live performance art with the waves on West Cliff at Sunset. An opportunity to pause the busy-ness of life and call upon The Dream. To hone in on love and compassion. To GIVE PEACE A DANCE. Intuitive movement accompanied by the most potent covers of John Lennon's 'Imagine'.



This quantity project is CULMINATING on Earth Day (4/22) with a conscious dance party! All are invited to boogie down in the name of Peace...



☮ Sunday, April 22nd, 8:00pm @ West Cliff Lighthouse ☮



☄ LIGHT UP THE NIGHT ; bring your fairy lights, glowing garments and battery-powered illumination tools to brighten our jam



* DJ Flidais & DJ Moody Shapes on the speakers!

* Moveintuit Dance Activists groovin with a purpose

* Santa Cruz Hoop Dance in the house



The FINAL 3 DAYS of this project are part of

Santa Cruz Dance Week 2018 - ‘Dance in Unlikely Places' ::

★ Sunset 4/20, 4/21 & 4/22

@ The Precipice on West Cliff & Columbia



Your Witness, Presence and Imagination are much appreciated in this journey to embody collective Harmony.



#reimagineproject #givepeaceadance #oceandevotion #springequinox #earthday #youmaysayimadreamerbutimnottheonlyone



Reimagining...

A Healthy Planet

Thriving Communities

Social Equality

Gender and Racial Equality

Collective Healing

Freedom for All

Love for All

Peace for All

