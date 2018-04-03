



http://foodforchange.coop/



Film will be followed by a panel discussion with:

Adrionna Fike, Worker Owner of Mandela Foods Cooperative

Dennis Terry, Director of Seeds of Struggle

& more TBA



Here is a Liberated Lens TV interview with Adrionna:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kmjOqMD5J2A&t=9s



doors open at 7pm, film starts at 7:30pm



$5 NOTAFLOF (no one turned away for lack of funds)

