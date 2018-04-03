From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Liberated Lens & Mandela Foods Co-op present: Food For Change
|Sunday April 15
|7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
|
Omni Commons
4799 Shattuck Ave
Oakland, CA
|Screening
|Liberated Lens ilm Collective
|liberatedlens [at] omnicommons.org
|
82-minute documentary focusing on food co-ops as a force for dynamic social and economic change in the US culture. The film examines the important historical role played by food co-ops, their pioneering quest for organic foods, and their current efforts to create regional food systems.
http://foodforchange.coop/
Film will be followed by a panel discussion with:
Adrionna Fike, Worker Owner of Mandela Foods Cooperative
Dennis Terry, Director of Seeds of Struggle
& more TBA
Here is a Liberated Lens TV interview with Adrionna:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kmjOqMD5J2A&t=9s
doors open at 7pm, film starts at 7:30pm
$5 NOTAFLOF (no one turned away for lack of funds)
free popcorn!
