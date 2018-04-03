top
Related Categories: East Bay | Environment & Forest Defense | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Health, Housing & Public Services
Liberated Lens & Mandela Foods Co-op present: Food For Change
Date Sunday April 15
Time 7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Location Details
Omni Commons
4799 Shattuck Ave
Oakland, CA
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorLiberated Lens ilm Collective
Emailliberatedlens [at] omnicommons.org
82-minute documentary focusing on food co-ops as a force for dynamic social and economic change in the US culture. The film examines the important historical role played by food co-ops, their pioneering quest for organic foods, and their current efforts to create regional food systems.

http://foodforchange.coop/

Film will be followed by a panel discussion with:
Adrionna Fike, Worker Owner of Mandela Foods Cooperative
Dennis Terry, Director of Seeds of Struggle
& more TBA

Here is a Liberated Lens TV interview with Adrionna:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kmjOqMD5J2A&t=9s

doors open at 7pm, film starts at 7:30pm

$5 NOTAFLOF (no one turned away for lack of funds)
free popcorn!
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Apr 3rd, 2018 8:30 PM
