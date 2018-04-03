top
Related Categories: South Bay | Immigrant Rights | Police State & Prisons
Rally - SCC Sheriff: STOP Working for Trump's Deportation Machine
Date Wednesday April 04
Time 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office
55 W Younger Ave, San Jose, CA 95110-1712
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorSacred Heart Community Service
*** EN ESPAÑOL ABAJO***

Join us in this community protest to demand Sheriff Smith in Santa Clara County does her job right and STOPS cooperating with Trump's deportation machine.

Two weeks ago, ICE officers made their way into Santa Clara County jail to conduct interviews. This is PROHIBITED by the Detainer Policy adopted by our county's Board of Supervisors in 2011. Join us to demand accountability on this "mistake" from Sheriff's department and BOS.

WE DEMAND:

- An investigation on this HUGE mistake by county jail and sheriff Smith
- The Sheriff and her department implement our county policies of non-cooperation with ICE

---

Unete a esta protesta para demandar que la Alguacil Smith haga su trabajo bien y PARE de cooperar con la maquina de deportación de Trump.

Hace dos semanas, la Migra entro a la cárcel del condado de Santa Clara a hacer entrevistas. Esto es PROHIBIDO por la Política de Detención (Detainer Policy) de nuestro Condado, la cual fue adoptada por los supervisores del condado en el año 2011. Unete a demandar que el departamento del Alguacil y los supervisores del condado se hagan responsables por este "error"

DEMANDAMOS:

- Una investigación en este GRAN error cometido por la cárcel del condado y la alguacil Smith
- Que la Alguacil y su equipo sigan e implementen las políticas de nuestro condado de NO cooperar con la Migra.
sm_ice_out_of_california_santa_clara_jail.jpg
original image (1016x672)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/2067453740...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Apr 3rd, 2018 7:35 PM
