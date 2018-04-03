top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: South Bay | Environment & Forest Defense View other events for the week of 4/21/2018
Earth Day Volunteering: Don Edwards Wildlife Refuge Cleanup
Date Saturday April 21
Time 9:30 AM - 12:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Don Edwards San Francisco Bay National Wildlife Refuge, 2 Marshlands Rd, Fremont, CA 94555

Don Edwards Refuge Environmental Education Center, 1751 Grand Blvd, Alviso, CA 95002

Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorDon Edwards SF Bay National Wildlife Refuge
Phone510-792-0222 ext. 361
Earth Day Volunteering: Don Edwards SF Bay National Wildlife Refuge Cleanup

In the heart of California's high-tech industry lies a 30,000-acre oasis for millions of migratory birds and endangered species. The nation's first urban national wildlife refuge sits on the southern end of San Francisco Bay. The refuge, created in 1974, was largely the result of grassroots efforts by the local community to protect the San Francisco Bay ecosystem.

Interested in volunteering at the Refuge? Join in our cleanup and restoration stewardship projects in honor of Earth Day.

*Visitor Center & Fishing Pier @ Don Edwards SF Bay National Wildlife Refuge*

Date & Time: Saturday, April 21, 2018 @ 9:30 AM – 12:00 PM PDT

Location: 2 Marshlands Rd, Fremont, CA 94555

You can join us at the Visitor Center for a stewardship project. We will do a trash cleanup near the Visitor Center or at the Fishing Pier at the end of Marshlands Road.

Dress appropriately for the task and for the weather. We will have gloves to lend and will provide the tools. Bring your own water bottle.

Driving an additional 2.5 miles may be required if you decide to volunteer at the Fishing Pier
area.

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/earth-day-cleanup-on-stewardship-saturday-tickets-43058557304?aff=es2

ALSO:

*Don Edwards Refuge Environmental Education Center*

Date & Time: Saturday, April 21, 2018 @ 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM PDT

Location: 1751 Grand Blvd, Alviso, CA 95002

Come out for a Restoration Work Day in preparation for the Spring season! We will be working in the Butterfly Garden and surrounding trails. Work will include weeding, mulching, and planting native plants.

Gloves and tools are provided. Bring a lunch to enjoy after!

Reservations required.

Questions: Call Hope at 408-262-5513. Email: hope.presley [at] sfbws.com

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/restoration-work-day-tickets-40891899773?aff=erellivmlt

This is a great opportunity for middle, high, and college students to gain volunteer hours. Great for scout groups and families as well! All ages and skill levels are welcome to join.

Family friendly event.

sm_don-edwards.jpg
original image (960x347)
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Apr 3rd, 2018 6:07 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 40.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code