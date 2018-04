In the heart of California's high-tech industry lies a 30,000-acre oasis for millions of migratory birds and endangered species. The nation's first urban national wildlife refuge sits on the southern end of San Francisco Bay. The refuge, created in 1974, was largely the result of grassroots efforts by the local community to protect the San Francisco Bay ecosystem.



Interested in volunteering at the Refuge? Join in our cleanup and restoration stewardship projects in honor of Earth Day.



*Visitor Center & Fishing Pier @ Don Edwards SF Bay National Wildlife Refuge*



Date & Time: Saturday, April 21, 2018 @ 9:30 AM – 12:00 PM PDT



Location: 2 Marshlands Rd, Fremont, CA 94555



You can join us at the Visitor Center for a stewardship project. We will do a trash cleanup near the Visitor Center or at the Fishing Pier at the end of Marshlands Road.



Dress appropriately for the task and for the weather. We will have gloves to lend and will provide the tools. Bring your own water bottle.



Driving an additional 2.5 miles may be required if you decide to volunteer at the Fishing Pier

area.



RSVP:



ALSO:



*Don Edwards Refuge Environmental Education Center*



Date & Time: Saturday, April 21, 2018 @ 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM PDT



Location: 1751 Grand Blvd, Alviso, CA 95002



Come out for a Restoration Work Day in preparation for the Spring season! We will be working in the Butterfly Garden and surrounding trails. Work will include weeding, mulching, and planting native plants.



Gloves and tools are provided. Bring a lunch to enjoy after!



Reservations required.



Questions: Call Hope at 408-262-5513. Email:



RSVP:



This is a great opportunity for middle, high, and college students to gain volunteer hours. Great for scout groups and families as well! All ages and skill levels are welcome to join.



Family friendly event.



