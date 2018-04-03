From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Earth Day Volunteering: Don Edwards Wildlife Refuge Cleanup
|Date
|Saturday April 21
|Time
|9:30 AM - 12:00 PM
|Location Details
|
Don Edwards San Francisco Bay National Wildlife Refuge, 2 Marshlands Rd, Fremont, CA 94555
Don Edwards Refuge Environmental Education Center, 1751 Grand Blvd, Alviso, CA 95002
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Don Edwards SF Bay National Wildlife Refuge
|Phone
|510-792-0222 ext. 361
|
Earth Day Volunteering: Don Edwards SF Bay National Wildlife Refuge Cleanup
In the heart of California's high-tech industry lies a 30,000-acre oasis for millions of migratory birds and endangered species. The nation's first urban national wildlife refuge sits on the southern end of San Francisco Bay. The refuge, created in 1974, was largely the result of grassroots efforts by the local community to protect the San Francisco Bay ecosystem.
Interested in volunteering at the Refuge? Join in our cleanup and restoration stewardship projects in honor of Earth Day.
*Visitor Center & Fishing Pier @ Don Edwards SF Bay National Wildlife Refuge*
Date & Time: Saturday, April 21, 2018 @ 9:30 AM – 12:00 PM PDT
Location: 2 Marshlands Rd, Fremont, CA 94555
You can join us at the Visitor Center for a stewardship project. We will do a trash cleanup near the Visitor Center or at the Fishing Pier at the end of Marshlands Road.
Dress appropriately for the task and for the weather. We will have gloves to lend and will provide the tools. Bring your own water bottle.
Driving an additional 2.5 miles may be required if you decide to volunteer at the Fishing Pier
area.
RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/earth-day-cleanup-on-stewardship-saturday-tickets-43058557304?aff=es2
ALSO:
*Don Edwards Refuge Environmental Education Center*
Date & Time: Saturday, April 21, 2018 @ 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM PDT
Location: 1751 Grand Blvd, Alviso, CA 95002
Come out for a Restoration Work Day in preparation for the Spring season! We will be working in the Butterfly Garden and surrounding trails. Work will include weeding, mulching, and planting native plants.
Gloves and tools are provided. Bring a lunch to enjoy after!
Reservations required.
Questions: Call Hope at 408-262-5513. Email: hope.presley [at] sfbws.com
RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/restoration-work-day-tickets-40891899773?aff=erellivmlt
This is a great opportunity for middle, high, and college students to gain volunteer hours. Great for scout groups and families as well! All ages and skill levels are welcome to join.
Family friendly event.
