|Justice for Stephon Clark Rally and Vigil in San Diego
|Date
|Saturday April 14
|Time
|6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
|Location Details
|
Waterfront Park
1600 Pacific Highway
San Diego, CA 92101
|Event Type
|Vigil/Ritual
|Organizer/Author
|Evany
|
This rally will be a peaceful one. Meant to keep the light lit and fire fueled in the fight for justice against police brutality leading to the deaths of unarmed black/brown bodies.
I was shocked to see no events organized in San Diego in remembrance of Stephon Clark so I decided to do it myself.
I hope to see people show up for Stephon the same way they showed up for March for Our Lives.
Police Brutality is GUN VIOLENCE.
I hope to see people show up with their signs and candles, etc.
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/justice-for-s...
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/justice-for-s...
