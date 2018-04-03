top
Justice for Stephon Clark Rally and Vigil in San Diego
Date Saturday April 14
Time 6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Waterfront Park
1600 Pacific Highway
San Diego, CA 92101
Organizer/AuthorEvany
This rally will be a peaceful one. Meant to keep the light lit and fire fueled in the fight for justice against police brutality leading to the deaths of unarmed black/brown bodies.

I was shocked to see no events organized in San Diego in remembrance of Stephon Clark so I decided to do it myself.

I hope to see people show up for Stephon the same way they showed up for March for Our Lives.

Police Brutality is GUN VIOLENCE.

I hope to see people show up with their signs and candles, etc.
For more event information:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/justice-for-s...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Apr 3rd, 2018 2:32 PM
