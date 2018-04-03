This rally will be a peaceful one. Meant to keep the light lit and fire fueled in the fight for justice against police brutality leading to the deaths of unarmed black/brown bodies.



I was shocked to see no events organized in San Diego in remembrance of Stephon Clark so I decided to do it myself.



I hope to see people show up for Stephon the same way they showed up for March for Our Lives.



Police Brutality is GUN VIOLENCE.



I hope to see people show up with their signs and candles, etc.



