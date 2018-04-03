From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Earth Day at Coyote Ridge Preserve in San Jose
|Date
|Sunday April 22
|Time
|10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
|Location Details
|Coyote Ridge Open Space Preserve, 300 Metcalf Road, San Jose, CA 95138
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Santa Clara Valley Open Space Authority
|
CELEBRATE EARTH DAY: Coyote Ridge Preserve in San Jose
Celebrate Earth Day with us on Coyote Ridge! The Open Space Authority has spent 25 years conserving the natural environment, supporting agriculture, and connecting people to nature.
In this special 25th Anniversary Year and on the day where we celebrate the Earth, we invite you to join us at Coyote Ridge Open Space Preserve where you will experience what nature has to offer.
Enjoy breathtaking views of the surrounding hills and Coyote Valley’s vibrant agriculture, take pictures of stunning wildflowers, and catch glimpses of the thriving wildlife. There will also be a wildlife presentation where you will learn about the animals that call Santa Clara Valley home.
In honor of our anniversary, we will also be giving attendees a free copy of our Come Discover Nature Guidebook – a beginner’s guide to observing the plants and wildlife in our open space preserves!
This event is family friendly and will be a gentle 2.5 mile walk along the top of Coyote Ridge. Please bring water and a light lunch and wear closed-toe shoes and a hat.
Heavy rain and muddy conditions will cancel this event. If the event is cancelled, we will notify you by email the night before. Please RSVP just in case:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/celebrate-earth-day-on-coyote-ridge-tickets-44127513581?aff=es2
25th ANNIVERSARY YEAR: Santa Clara Valley Open Space Authority
The Open Space Authority began in 1993 with a grassroots effort by citizen activists wanting to protect Santa Clara Valley’s important natural resources. We started as a small agency with an important role to play and have since grown into a diverse organization with greater capacity to make progress on our mission of conserving the natural environment, supporting agriculture, and connecting people to nature.
Measure Q has provided further opportunity to fulfill our mission by enabling us to expand public access to nature in and around our urban communities, increase our environmental education programming, and help us maintain our open space preserves for public enjoyment.
In this 25th Anniversary Year, we want to celebrate the natural and working lands around us, and just as importantly, celebrate our constituents, who have been so supportive of our work all along the way.
We invite you to take every opportunity to get outside and enjoy nature of Santa Clara Open Space Authority
