|Earth Day Alum Rock Park 2018: Volunteering & Festivities in San Jose
|Date
|Sunday April 22
|Time
|9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
|Location Details
|Alum Rock Park, 15350 Penitencia Creek Rd, San Jose, CA 95127
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|San Jose Park Rangers, Alum Rock Park
|
Earth Day Alum Rock Park 2018: Parkland Volunteering & Festivities Event
Come join the fun with the Alum Rock Park Rangers and the Youth Science Institute for an Earth Day celebration open to families and friends.
Location: Alum Rock Park in San Jose: 15350 Penitencia Creek Rd, San Jose, CA 95127
Event is FREE & family friendly
VOLUNTEERING for parkland projects @ 9:00 am - 1:00 pm
We will be giving back to Earth and Alum Rock Park with different volunteer projects.
FESTIVITIES @ 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm
Then we will enjoy Earth Day festivities with the Youth Science Institute and Santa Clara Valley Open Space Authority from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Learn about local pollinators, sustainable gardening, see live animals, and off set our carbon footprint by planting native seeds and a ceremonial tree at the end of the event.
Parking: $6 Parking or FREE if you volunteer
Directions to Alum Rock Park:
* From I-680 exit Berryessa Rd. East
* Turn right onto N. Capitol Ave.
* Turn left onto Penitencia Creek Rd.
For further direction please see: https://goo.gl/maps/BUy5Y8ajnWQ2
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Apr 3rd, 2018 1:54 PM
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/alum-rock-par...
