top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: South Bay | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing & Public Services View other events for the week of 4/22/2018
Earth Day Alum Rock Park 2018: Volunteering & Festivities in San Jose
Date Sunday April 22
Time 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Alum Rock Park, 15350 Penitencia Creek Rd, San Jose, CA 95127
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorSan Jose Park Rangers, Alum Rock Park
Earth Day Alum Rock Park 2018: Parkland Volunteering & Festivities Event

Come join the fun with the Alum Rock Park Rangers and the Youth Science Institute for an Earth Day celebration open to families and friends.

Location: Alum Rock Park in San Jose: 15350 Penitencia Creek Rd, San Jose, CA 95127

Event is FREE & family friendly

VOLUNTEERING for parkland projects @ 9:00 am - 1:00 pm

We will be giving back to Earth and Alum Rock Park with different volunteer projects.

FESTIVITIES @ 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Then we will enjoy Earth Day festivities with the Youth Science Institute and Santa Clara Valley Open Space Authority from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Learn about local pollinators, sustainable gardening, see live animals, and off set our carbon footprint by planting native seeds and a ceremonial tree at the end of the event.

Parking: $6 Parking or FREE if you volunteer

Directions to Alum Rock Park:

* From I-680 exit Berryessa Rd. East

* Turn right onto N. Capitol Ave.

* Turn left onto Penitencia Creek Rd.

For further direction please see: https://goo.gl/maps/BUy5Y8ajnWQ2
alum_rock_sign.jpg
For more event information:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/alum-rock-par...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Apr 3rd, 2018 1:54 PM
§
by San Jose Park Rangers, Alum Rock Park Tuesday Apr 3rd, 2018 1:54 PM
alum_rock2.jpg
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/alum-rock-par...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 40.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code