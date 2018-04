Come join the fun with the Alum Rock Park Rangers and the Youth Science Institute for an Earth Day celebration open to families and friends.



Location: Alum Rock Park in San Jose: 15350 Penitencia Creek Rd, San Jose, CA 95127



Event is FREE & family friendly



VOLUNTEERING for parkland projects @ 9:00 am - 1:00 pm



We will be giving back to Earth and Alum Rock Park with different volunteer projects.



FESTIVITIES @ 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm



Then we will enjoy Earth Day festivities with the Youth Science Institute and Santa Clara Valley Open Space Authority from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Learn about local pollinators, sustainable gardening, see live animals, and off set our carbon footprint by planting native seeds and a ceremonial tree at the end of the event.



Parking: $6 Parking or FREE if you volunteer



Directions to Alum Rock Park:



* From I-680 exit Berryessa Rd. East



* Turn right onto N. Capitol Ave.



* Turn left onto Penitencia Creek Rd.



For further direction please see: Earth Day Alum Rock Park 2018: Parkland Volunteering & Festivities EventCome join the fun with the Alum Rock Park Rangers and the Youth Science Institute for an Earth Day celebration open to families and friends.Location: Alum Rock Park in San Jose: 15350 Penitencia Creek Rd, San Jose, CA 95127Event is FREE & family friendlyVOLUNTEERING for parkland projects @ 9:00 am - 1:00 pmWe will be giving back to Earth and Alum Rock Park with different volunteer projects.FESTIVITIES @ 1:00 pm to 4:00 pmThen we will enjoy Earth Day festivities with the Youth Science Institute and Santa Clara Valley Open Space Authority from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Learn about local pollinators, sustainable gardening, see live animals, and off set our carbon footprint by planting native seeds and a ceremonial tree at the end of the event.Parking: $6 Parking or FREE if you volunteerDirections to Alum Rock Park:* From I-680 exit Berryessa Rd. East* Turn right onto N. Capitol Ave.* Turn left onto Penitencia Creek Rd.For further direction please see: https://goo.gl/maps/BUy5Y8ajnWQ2



https://www.eventbrite.com/e/alum-rock-par... For more event information: Added to the calendar on Tuesday Apr 3rd, 2018 1:54 PM