Related Categories: California | Central Valley | East Bay | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 4/ 4/2018
Caravan to Sacramento! Day of Action for Stephon Clark
Date Wednesday April 04
Time 12:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Location Details
Frank Ogawa Plaza
1 Frank H Ogawa Plz, Oakland
Event Type Critical Mass
Organizer/AuthorAnti Police-Terror Project
On March 18, 2018, Stephon Clark was gunned down in his backyard by the Sacramento Police Department. The Sacramento Community has been organizing and mobilizing to get #justice4stephon.

BLM Sacramento has called for a national day of action!

Oakland is responding to that call with a show of solidarity. We've rented vans to support them in Sacramento. If you want to ride with APTP, email us to reserve a seat: aptpinfo at gmail.com

4/4 is also the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

STAND UP FOR STEPHON!

#kingslegacy
sm_stephon_clark.jpg
original image (1200x800)
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Apr 3rd, 2018 12:46 PM
§We Have Nothing To Lose But Our Chains
by Asata's Poem Tuesday Apr 3rd, 2018 1:31 PM
sm_caravan-oakland-to-sacramento.jpg
original image (960x960)
The time is always right to do what is right.
- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
