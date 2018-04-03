On March 18, 2018, Stephon Clark was gunned down in his backyard by the Sacramento Police Department. The Sacramento Community has been organizing and mobilizing to get #justice4stephon.



BLM Sacramento has called for a national day of action!



Oakland is responding to that call with a show of solidarity. We've rented vans to support them in Sacramento. If you want to ride with APTP, email us to reserve a seat: aptpinfo at gmail.com



4/4 is also the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.



STAND UP FOR STEPHON!



#kingslegacy



https://www.facebook.com/events/1827314840... For more event information:

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Apr 3rd, 2018 12:46 PM