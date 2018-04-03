From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: California | Central Valley | East Bay | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 4/ 4/2018
|Caravan to Sacramento! Day of Action for Stephon Clark
|Date
|Wednesday April 04
|Time
|12:30 PM - 7:30 PM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|
Frank Ogawa Plaza
1 Frank H Ogawa Plz, Oakland
|Event Type
|Critical Mass
|Organizer/Author
|Anti Police-Terror Project
|
On March 18, 2018, Stephon Clark was gunned down in his backyard by the Sacramento Police Department. The Sacramento Community has been organizing and mobilizing to get #justice4stephon.
BLM Sacramento has called for a national day of action!
Oakland is responding to that call with a show of solidarity. We've rented vans to support them in Sacramento. If you want to ride with APTP, email us to reserve a seat: aptpinfo at gmail.com
4/4 is also the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
STAND UP FOR STEPHON!
#kingslegacy
original image (1200x800)
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Tuesday Apr 3rd, 2018 12:46 PM
https://www.facebook.com/events/1827314840...
§We Have Nothing To Lose But Our Chains
original image (960x960)
The time is always right to do what is right.
- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network