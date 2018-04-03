From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Sahleem Tindle family at DA office rally and march 4-2-18
On Monday, April 2, the family of Sahleem Tindle met with District Attorney Nancy O’Malley, who gave minimal acknowledgment of having viewed murder video...no response to list of questions...marching to Oscar Grant Plaza after rally outside...
Yolanda Banks Reed, the mother of Sahleem Tindle, related the questions put to the DA and O'Malley's unfeeling lack of response and thanked the cousin of killer Joseph Mateau for giving her a face to put w/ the crime of the murder of her son.
Sahleem's mother calls out DA's 6,000$ from police union and thanks cousin of killer Joseph Mateau for coming foreward w/ details of his racism and unfitness for police work (9 min.)
(8:59 min.)
...and the walls come tumbling down (1:17 min)
