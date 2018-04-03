top
Sahleem Tindle family at DA office rally and march 4-2-18
by DJ Mouse
Tuesday Apr 3rd, 2018 12:26 PM
On Monday, April 2, the family of Sahleem Tindle met with District Attorney Nancy O’Malley, who gave minimal acknowledgment of having viewed murder video...no response to list of questions...marching to Oscar Grant Plaza after rally outside...
Listen now:
Download Audio (553.6kb)
Yolanda Banks Reed, the mother of Sahleem Tindle, related the questions put to the DA and O'Malley's unfeeling lack of response and thanked the cousin of killer Joseph Mateau for giving her a face to put w/ the crime of the murder of her son.
§rally outside courthouse
by DJ Mouse Tuesday Apr 3rd, 2018 12:26 PM
Listen now:
Download Audio (553.9kb)
Sahleem's mother calls out DA's 6,000$ from police union and thanks cousin of killer Joseph Mateau for coming foreward w/ details of his racism and unfitness for police work (9 min.)
§more rally...moving down 14th st
by DJ Mouse Tuesday Apr 3rd, 2018 12:26 PM
Listen now:
Download Audio (553.7kb)
(8:59 min.)
§marching out DA's office
by DJ Mouse Tuesday Apr 3rd, 2018 12:26 PM
Listen now:
Download Audio (79.7kb)
...and the walls come tumbling down (1:17 min)
