|Nkechi Njaka & Rebecca Farrar collaboration.
Honoring MLK: Legacy, Love, & Mountaintop Dreams Community Performances
LOCATION: The Laundry, 3359 26th St, San Francisco, CA 94110
DATE AND TIME: Wed, April 4, 2018 @ 7:00 PM – 8:30 PM PDT
(Arrive by 6:45 p.m. if you wish to sign up for stage time during the communal opportunity to participate in this event)
Cost: Donation
Join us on the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr’s death to honor his legacy, love and mountaintop dreams.
King’s famous last speech, “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” delivered on April 3, 1968, the day before his death, offers us guidance on what is possible if we are able to see with a view from above and into the promise land.
The evening will include performances as well as a communal opportunity to share a personal two-minute “Mountaintop Moment” of your own visions for the future through dance, spoken word, or music.
Please arrive between 6:45-7 p.m. if you would like to sign up for a three-minute Mountaintop Moment sharing.
Featured performers include:
Sophia Aguinaga
Nina Grae
Nkechi Njaka
Lydia Harutoonian
Community collaboration between Nkechi Njaka and Rebecca Farrar.
Image by: Ruben Guadalupe Marquez
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/honoring-mlk-...
