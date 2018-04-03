top
Support Local Film: No Volveré (I Will Not Return)
by Drew Adams (drewadams [at] deapictures.com)
Tuesday Apr 3rd, 2018 10:49 AM
No Volveré (I Will Not Return) is an English/Spanish spoken feature film that explores the impact of the tech industry on longtime residents of Santa Cruz, CA and the surrounding Monterey Bay. The story follows the daily life of Yahel Ramos, a landfill worker recently released from prison who struggles to reconnect with his 10-year-old son, and Mari Carson, a vagabond teen who relies on her smartphone to navigate her day-to-day survival on the streets.
no_volvere_drew_adams_santa_cruz.jpg
As a 4th generation Santa Cruzan, I am witnessing my hometown change rapidly. You really can’t go anywhere anymore without hearing people who have lived here for decades or even generations talk about how they can no longer afford it. You hear it in line at the bank, at the local bookstore, at the dinner table. This film is in essence my love letter to this area. It is a way to document the beauty and grit of the people and landscape I hold so dear, while telling a compelling story that elevates the concerns of the local community. In the film we take a look at some deep questions surrounding the bonds of family and long-time friendships, recovery from past decisions and mistakes, and how our humanity is reflected in a culture of increasing isolation.

We are currently in the midst of crowdfunding to raise enough money to shoot the film, and are looking for support from the local community. We believe we have a powerful, relevant story to tell for and about the people of Santa Cruz and Monterey County.

Please check out our indiegogo campaign below, and become a part of this film! We have till May 5th to reach our goal.

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/no-volvere-movie-film/x/18313502#/

All my best, 
Drew Adams
https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/no-volv...
