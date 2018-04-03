From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Farm to Fork Friday "A Taste of Africa" California State Capitol by Michael Harris

Tuesday Apr 3rd, 2018 12:26 AM

Farm to Fork Friday continues at the California State Capitol to expand Pan African opportunity throughout the Great State of California

SACRAMENTO – Carson Creek Ranch is a proposed development of a food and agricultural center in Sacramento, which was an approved concept in partnership with the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors.



Carson Creek Ranch will address the low participation rates and lack of opportunities presented to African-American Agriculturalists In the "Farm to Fork Capitol of America."



The United States Department of Agriculture 2012 census reported that out of over 88 thousand farmers in California, less than 1/2 of 1 percent were of African-American descent, together we can do better.



Michael Harris, Co-Chair of California Agriculture Working Group, along with other collaborators met late February for the first Farm to Fork Friday meeting in Sacramento to discuss progress on the project.



Development and construction to repurpose 140 acres of the closed Sacramento County Boys Ranch located near Rancho Murrieta is poised to begin late Spring of 2018.



The approved project concept of the food and agriculture regional campus seeks to partner with U.C. Davis, Los Rios College District, and the Sacramento County Office of Education.



According to Harris the focus of the project concept will be to introduce agricultural education with the Pan-African experience to youth.



California - Pan-Africa Trade band Commerce seeks to unite and promote the welfare of all people identified with, or claiming Pan African ancestry.



The opportunity to target youth with the opportunity to embrace agriculture related careers and/or pursue PhD programs in agriculture disciplines is a goal.



The project, education and advocacy work seeks to give options and choices for people of African descent to be in the Agricultural industry.



The 2018 Farm Bill may allocate one trillion dollars to the industry, however African Americans are underrepresented and “not in the room” with often secret congressional conversations, added Harris.



“The purpose of the Carson Creek Ranch project is simple. Currently less than 1/2 of 1 percent of the California Agricultural industry is Black Agriculture and our consistent, caring and concerned ongoing education and advocacy is making a difference.”



Seasoned Engineer and San Francisco African American Chamber of Commerce’s President Fred Jordan, entrepreneur Jonathan Burgess, Dr. Ernest Uwazie Director for African and Peace Resolution at Sacramento State University, Farm Fresh to You Sales Executive Pamela Reagh, and others met to expand partners willing to work on the project.



Carson Creek Ranch Projectn will be apart of an information day at the California State Capitol, Friday, Fridayy, April 27,2018 as part of the ongoing effort to expand inclusion throughout the Farm-to-Fork Capital of America.

