Armistice Year Celebration
Date Wednesday April 11
Time 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Location Details
Town Clock
Pacific Ave. and Water St., Santa Cruz
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorVeterans For Peace-Santa Cruz
Veterans for Peace will celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the signing of the World War 1 Armistice at 11 am on April 11 at the town clock.

This is the third in a series of celebrations. There will be an opening ceremony, songs, speeches, poetry readings, bell ringing and consideration of what peace means now to our country. This is a free event and sponsored by the national and local chapters of Veterans for Peace, VFW Post #5888, the United Nations Association, Resource Center for Nonviolence, the Raging Grannies, United Methodist Church, Peace United Church and the Womens International League for Peace and Freedom Santa Cruz.

For more information, call 831-465-1778.
reclaim_armisitice_day_veterans_for_peace.jpg
Added to the calendar on Monday Apr 2nd, 2018 11:16 PM
