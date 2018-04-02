From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Armistice Year Celebration
|Date
Wednesday April 11
|Time
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
|Location Details
|
Town Clock
Pacific Ave. and Water St., Santa Cruz
|Event Type
Protest
|Organizer/Author
Veterans For Peace-Santa Cruz
|
Veterans for Peace will celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the signing of the World War 1 Armistice at 11 am on April 11 at the town clock.
This is the third in a series of celebrations. There will be an opening ceremony, songs, speeches, poetry readings, bell ringing and consideration of what peace means now to our country. This is a free event and sponsored by the national and local chapters of Veterans for Peace, VFW Post #5888, the United Nations Association, Resource Center for Nonviolence, the Raging Grannies, United Methodist Church, Peace United Church and the Womens International League for Peace and Freedom Santa Cruz.
For more information, call 831-465-1778.
