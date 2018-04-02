She thinks she is in the clear but we are going to be at her office every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday till CHARGES ARE FILED!!!



AND IF SHE DOESN'T FILE CHARGES, WE WILL LIGHT IT UP FOR THE NEXT DA!



We will NOT go away!



Come out!



WE WILL BE HEADING TO CITY COUNCIL AFTER THIS!





WHEN: TUESDAY APRIL 3, 2018

WHERE: DISTRICT ATTORNEY ANN MARIE SCHUBERT'S OFFICE

TIME: 3-5PM

ADDRESS: 901 G Street, 95814



For more event information:

