|In These Streets! Till Charges Are Filed!
|Tuesday April 03
|3:00 PM - 5:30 PM
|
Sacramento County District Attorney's Office
901 G St, Sacramento
|Protest
|Black Lives Matter Sacramento
She thinks she is in the clear but we are going to be at her office every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday till CHARGES ARE FILED!!!
AND IF SHE DOESN'T FILE CHARGES, WE WILL LIGHT IT UP FOR THE NEXT DA!
We will NOT go away!
Come out!
WE WILL BE HEADING TO CITY COUNCIL AFTER THIS!
WHEN: TUESDAY APRIL 3, 2018
WHERE: DISTRICT ATTORNEY ANN MARIE SCHUBERT'S OFFICE
TIME: 3-5PM
ADDRESS: 901 G Street, 95814
https://www.facebook.com/events/1579164715...
§Sacramento DA Anne Marie Schubert
DA Anne Marie Schubert
DA Anne Marie Schubert
