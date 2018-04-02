From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Intersections: First Friday Reception to feature Artist’s Talk
|Date
|Friday April 06
|Time
|6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Location Details
|Resource Center for Nonviolence, 612 Ocean St., Santa Cruz, CA
|Event Type
|Concert/Show
|Organizer/Author
|Anita Heckman
|
April 6 - INTERSECTIONS - Art Exhibition of political silkscreen prints
- First Friday Art Reception to feature Artist’s Talk - 7PM
The INTERSECTIONS art exhibit features recent prints from Taller Arte del Nuevo Amanecer (TANA), the silkscreen printmaking program associated with the Chicana/o Studies Department at UC Davis. Three TANA artists: Drucella Anne Miranda, Elyse Doyle-Martinez and Jose Arenas, will speak at 7PM at the April 6 First Friday reception at the Resource Center for Nonviolence, 612 Ocean St. in Santa Cruz.
The exhibit highlights immigration, education and social equality. TANA engages community participants in the silkscreen and art-making process while emphasizing its capacity as a medium for social change. The April 6 First Friday reception is from 6:00 – 9:00pm at the Resource Center for Nonviolence, 612 Ocean St., Santa Cruz.
Exhibit continues through May 22, M-TH, Noon-4PM or by appointment.
More info: http://www.rcnv.org, 831-423-1626.
