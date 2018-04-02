

- First Friday Art Reception to feature Artist’s Talk - 7PM



The INTERSECTIONS art exhibit features recent prints from Taller Arte del Nuevo Amanecer (TANA), the silkscreen printmaking program associated with the Chicana/o Studies Department at UC Davis. Three TANA artists: Drucella Anne Miranda, Elyse Doyle-Martinez and Jose Arenas, will speak at 7PM at the April 6 First Friday reception at the Resource Center for Nonviolence, 612 Ocean St. in Santa Cruz.



The exhibit highlights immigration, education and social equality. TANA engages community participants in the silkscreen and art-making process while emphasizing its capacity as a medium for social change. The April 6 First Friday reception is from 6:00 – 9:00pm at the Resource Center for Nonviolence, 612 Ocean St., Santa Cruz.



Exhibit continues through May 22, M-TH, Noon-4PM or by appointment.



More info: April 6 - INTERSECTIONS - Art Exhibition of political silkscreen prints- First Friday Art Reception to feature Artist’s Talk - 7PMThe INTERSECTIONS art exhibit features recent prints from Taller Arte del Nuevo Amanecer (TANA), the silkscreen printmaking program associated with the Chicana/o Studies Department at UC Davis. Three TANA artists: Drucella Anne Miranda, Elyse Doyle-Martinez and Jose Arenas, will speak at 7PM at the April 6 First Friday reception at the Resource Center for Nonviolence, 612 Ocean St. in Santa Cruz.The exhibit highlights immigration, education and social equality. TANA engages community participants in the silkscreen and art-making process while emphasizing its capacity as a medium for social change. The April 6 First Friday reception is from 6:00 – 9:00pm at the Resource Center for Nonviolence, 612 Ocean St., Santa Cruz.Exhibit continues through May 22, M-TH, Noon-4PM or by appointment.More info: http://www.rcnv.org , 831-423-1626.

original image (1000x626)

http://rcnv.org/events/intersections-recen... For more event information: Added to the calendar on Monday Apr 2nd, 2018 4:23 PM