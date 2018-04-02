top
Intersections: First Friday Reception to feature Artist’s Talk
Date Friday April 06
Time 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Location Details
Resource Center for Nonviolence, 612 Ocean St., Santa Cruz, CA
Event Type Concert/Show
Organizer/AuthorAnita Heckman
April 6 - INTERSECTIONS - Art Exhibition of political silkscreen prints
- First Friday Art Reception to feature Artist’s Talk - 7PM

The INTERSECTIONS art exhibit features recent prints from Taller Arte del Nuevo Amanecer (TANA), the silkscreen printmaking program associated with the Chicana/o Studies Department at UC Davis. Three TANA artists: Drucella Anne Miranda, Elyse Doyle-Martinez and Jose Arenas, will speak at 7PM at the April 6 First Friday reception at the Resource Center for Nonviolence, 612 Ocean St. in Santa Cruz.

The exhibit highlights immigration, education and social equality. TANA engages community participants in the silkscreen and art-making process while emphasizing its capacity as a medium for social change. The April 6 First Friday reception is from 6:00 – 9:00pm at the Resource Center for Nonviolence, 612 Ocean St., Santa Cruz.

Exhibit continues through May 22, M-TH, Noon-4PM or by appointment.

More info: http://www.rcnv.org, 831-423-1626.
sm_cropped__final_tana_exhibit_graphic.jpg
original image (1000x626)
For more event information:
http://rcnv.org/events/intersections-recen...
Added to the calendar on Monday Apr 2nd, 2018 4:23 PM
§
by Anita Heckman Monday Apr 2nd, 2018 4:23 PM
sm_paniagua.jpg
http://rcnv.org/events/intersections-recen...
§
by Anita Heckman Monday Apr 2nd, 2018 4:23 PM
sm_eddie_lampkin.jpg
http://rcnv.org/events/intersections-recen...
