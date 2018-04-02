top
California | Education & Student Activism | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
LA: Students Stand with Stephon Clark
Date Wednesday April 04
Time 9:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Location Details
Various Schools, Los Angeles, California
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorAnswer Coalition
Join a student action or host one at your campus!

On March 18, 22-year-old Stephon 'Zoe' Clark, African American father of two was hunted down in his own background and murdered by police of the Sacramento Police Department. The officers fired 20 shots at him, 8 of which into his back. His family is devastated, as Stephon leaves behind two sons, his girlfriend and mother of his children, his mother, grandmother and extended family.

The community is outraged, and protests have swept the city of Sacramento for weeks, in a determined and united struggle to end police terror against the African American community and many other people. Police had claimed that Clark had a weapon and was advancing toward them, however video and other evidence has shown that he had only a cell phone not a weapon and that he was facing away from the officers when they shot him. The community knows there is no justification for Stephon's murder.

On Wednesday, April 4, the 50 year anniversary of the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr., Black Lives Matter Sacramento has called for a National Day of Action for Stephon Clark.

This week, students across all Los Angeles County will hold actions on their campuses in solidarity with Stephon Clark to demand the immediate arrest and prosecution of the police officers responsible for the senseless murder. Join the fight for justice by attending a local student action below:

Saddleback College: Tuesday, April 3rd
Community Outreach Session

WLAC: Wednesday, April 4th
Community Outreach Session

USC: Thursday, April 5th at 7pm
Speak out at the Tommy Trojan Statue

CSULB - To be determined

UCLA - To be determined

If you would like to join one of the actions listed above, or if you would like to organize an action at your campus for Stephon Clark please email answerla [at] answer-la.org.
